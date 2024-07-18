Super rare orange lobster accidentally delivered to Colorado Red Lobster

A rare lobster is now safe at an aquarium after it was accidentally delivered to a Red Lobster in Colorado.

The restaurant staff recognized that this shellfish stood out from the bunch.

"They’re very dark brown with maybe a few small spots or discoloration points, so having one that was bright orange that none of us had ever seen was definitely a bit of a shock," Kendra Kastendieck, the general manager of the Red Lobster in Pueblo, told FOX 31.

She said several guests spotted the unique-looking creature and asked why staff had a "cooked lobster" in their tank.

The lobster was safely transported to Denver's Downtown Aquarium.

An aquarium staff member told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement that orange lobsters are one in 30 million.

Their coloration is from a "genetic mutation which affects and prevents encoded proteins. The lack of one or several proteins can manifest as different colors, including blue, yellow and orange," the staff member wrote.

"We are thrilled to be able to share this very rare and extraordinary animal with the community and visitors to Colorado," said Ryan Herman, general curator at Denver Downtown Aquarium.

The restaurant staff named the lobster "Crush" after the Denver Bronco’s football team's "Orange Crush" defense.

Crush was immediately placed in quarantine where he will be examined by a veterinarian before being placed in the museum's "Lurks" exhibit that houses other cold water North Atlantic Ocean species after thirty days, said aquarium staff.

Crush is not the first rare orange lobster to wind up at a Red Lobster.

In 2022, staff at a Florida Red Lobster location saved an orange lobster and sent it to to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Fos News Digital reported. The lobster was named "Cheddar," after the restaurant’s biscuits.

Fox News Digital reached out to Red Lobster for comment.