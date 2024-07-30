Rare 'cotton candy' lobster caught in New England: '1 in 100 million'

A shiny lobster, known for its cotton candy-like colors, has been caught in New England.

The Atlantic Lobster Company trapped the remarkable pink and blue shellfish off the coast of New Hampshire and Maine.

The rare lobster joins two similar-looking lobsters at the Seacoast Science Center at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, New Hampshire.

NORTH CAROLINA RED LOBSTER RECEIVES RARE ORANGE LOBSTER ACCIDENTALLY DELIVERED TO RESTAURANT

"Cotton candy lobsters are approximately 1 in 100 million!" a representative at the science center told Fox News Digital via email.

"Lobsters come in a few color descriptions from orange, yellow, red, blue and cotton candy, which is a mixture of pinks and purples on a blue backdrop resembling ‘cotton candy,’ so this is where the name comes from," the representative wrote.

The Seacoast Science Center is a nonprofit marine science education organization with a mission to "spark curiosity, enhance understanding, and inspire the conservation of our Blue Planet," according to its website.

Lobsters are found on the east coast of North America, from Newfoundland in Canada to North Carolina, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

"There are also split lobsters, for example red on one side and black on the other; as well as calico, another rare coloration where the lobster has a distinctive black and orange mottled color pattern," the representative added.

No matter the color, all lobsters turn red once they hit hot water, according to NOAA.

This month, two different orange-colored lobsters were delivered to Red Lobster restaurants in North Carolina and Colorado.

They were both safely transported to local aquariums.

Orange lobsters obtain their color through the pigments they ingest in their diet, Jared Durrett, director of husbandry at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, located in Tennessee, told Fox News Digital. Orange-colored lobsters are 1 in 30 million.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Atlantic Lobster Company for additional comment.