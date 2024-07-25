North Carolina Red Lobster receives rare orange lobster accidentally delivered to restaurant

An orange lobster is now safe at an aquarium after it was accidentally delivered to a Red Lobster in Ashville, North Carolina.

The restaurant staff was familiar with different-colored rare lobsters and immediately recognized that this shellfish stood out from the bunch.

"When you get a whole entire aquarium that has lobsters in it, and they look like little rocks in it, and then you got one spec that's just sticking out, it looks like a little gold nugget. When you picked him up, he looked like he was pretty much cooked after he had been cooked and put back in the tank," a management team representative at the Red Lobster location told Fox News Digital via telephone.

The representative noted that orange lobsters are 1 in 30 million.

The lobster was delivered to the restaurant on a Friday and by Tuesday the creature found its new home.

"We were going to put it back in this natural habitat and ship it back up there, but the weather conditions were just too hot. And so, we reached out to our local aquariums," the representative said.

Named "Larry," the lobster was safely transported to The Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

"We receive calls quite often to save these curious creatures, and are looking forward to learning more from them," an aquarium representative told Fox News Digital.

Jared Durrett, director of husbandry at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, said there's a reason orange lobsters turn orange in color.

"Lobsters obtain their color through the pigments they ingest in their diet. If these orange lobsters are being harvested from the same region, perhaps their localized diet contains a pigment that, when paired with the lobster’s genetics, creates the orange coloration we are seeing," Durrett said.

A different orange lobster was accidentally delivered to a Red Lobster located in Pueblo, Colorado, this month.

The lobster was transported to Denver's Downtown Aquarium.

The restaurant staff named the lobster "Crush" after the Denver Broncos football team's "Orange Crush" defense.