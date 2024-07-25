Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

North Carolina Red Lobster receives rare orange lobster accidentally delivered to restaurant

Last week, a different orange lobster was mistakenly delivered to a Red Lobster in Colorado

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An orange lobster is now safe at an aquarium after it was accidentally delivered to a Red Lobster in Ashville, North Carolina.

The restaurant staff was familiar with different-colored rare lobsters and immediately recognized that this shellfish stood out from the bunch.

"When you get a whole entire aquarium that has lobsters in it, and they look like little rocks in it, and then you got one spec that's just sticking out, it looks like a little gold nugget. When you picked him up, he looked like he was pretty much cooked after he had been cooked and put back in the tank," a management team representative at the Red Lobster location told Fox News Digital via telephone.

SUPER RARE ORANGE LOBSTER ACCIDENTALLY DELIVERED TO COLORADO RED LOBSTER

The representative noted that orange lobsters are 1 in 30 million.

redlobster

The restaurant staff were familiar with different colored rare lobsters and recognized immediately this shellfish stood out from the bunch. (The Ripley's Aquarium)

The lobster was delivered to the restaurant on a Friday and by Tuesday the creature found its new home.

"We were going to put it back in this natural habitat and ship it back up there, but the weather conditions were just too hot. And so, we reached out to our local aquariums," the representative said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

Named "Larry," the lobster was safely transported to The Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

red lobster

Orange lobsters are 1 in 30 million. (The Ripley's Aquarium)

"We receive calls quite often to save these curious creatures, and are looking forward to learning more from them," an aquarium representative told Fox News Digital.

Jared Durrett, director of husbandry at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, said there's a reason orange lobsters turn orange in color.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Lobsters obtain their color through the pigments they ingest in their diet. If these orange lobsters are being harvested from the same region, perhaps their localized diet contains a pigment that, when paired with the lobster’s genetics, creates the orange coloration we are seeing," Durrett said.

lobster

The orange lobster is now at The Ripley's Aquarium in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. (The Ripleys Aquarium)

A different orange lobster was accidentally delivered to a Red Lobster located in Pueblo, Colorado, this month.

The lobster was transported to Denver's Downtown Aquarium.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The restaurant staff named the lobster "Crush" after the Denver Broncos football team's "Orange Crush" defense.