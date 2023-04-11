Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

UK grandmother lives over 100 years, shares key to long life: Here’s her unique secret

Dinkie Flowers is nearing her 102nd birthday — and keeps up one key activity

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
close
Cooking up a cowboy meal for Will's birthday Video

Cooking up a cowboy meal for Will's birthday

Kent and Shannon Rollins show 'Fox & Friends' how to cook a cowboy meal.

Dinkie Flowers is a 101-year-old grandmother who is revealing her advice for those interested in living a long, happy life. 

Flowers is a mother of one and grandmother of four. 

She lives in West Sussex, England — living her 101st year of life uniquely.

Flowers credits dancing for her longevity and says it's played a huge role in her life. 

WOMAN CELEBRATING 100TH BIRTHDAY HAS TIP FOR OTHERS: ‘AVOID STRANGE MEN’

"Dancing has helped keep me healthy — everyone should do something," she said. 

Dancing is one of her keys to staying fit and living a healthy lifestyle for almost 102 years now. 

Dinkie Flowers, age 101, credits her health and longevity to dancing — and says everyone should do it.  

Dinkie Flowers, age 101, credits her health and longevity to dancing — and says everyone should do it.   (SWNS)

"I recommend dancing and moving to stay fit and healthy, not sitting down all day," she said. 

WWII VETERAN IS WISHING FOR 100 CARDS ON HIS 100TH BIRTHDAY 

Flowers is a former professional dancer and acrobatic skater, according to SWNS. 

The dancer will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on May 7, 2023, with a tea party, she said.

The dancer will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on May 7, 2023, with a tea party, she said. (SWNS)

She traveled the world to perform in places such as Baghdad and in front of royalty such as Prince Philip. 

She will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on May 7, 2023, with a tea party — and a dance, SWNS reported.

WWII VETERAN CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAY, REVEALS HIS SECRETS AND ‘LIFETIME OF INSPIRATION’

The tea party will be a proper tea party — sandwiches, scones, China cups and more. 

Dinkie Flowers, 101, is about to celebrate her 102nd birthday. She credits one key activity to living a long life. 

Dinkie Flowers, 101, is about to celebrate her 102nd birthday. She credits one key activity to living a long life.  (SWNS)

Flowers’ caretaker Lesley (no last name given) told SWNS that Flowers will be surrounded by friends for the afternoon tea in the garden. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’ll be doing the typical sandwiches," she said, as if one were going "to the Ritz for afternoon tea."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For the birthday party, Flowers will also be raising money for a local charity to help the community she's loved for so many years, SWNS reported.