WWII veteran is wishing for 100 cards on his 100th birthday

A World War II veteran from Ohio who is about to turn 100 years old has a unique wish. He's hoping to receive 100 cards for his 100th birthday.

Harold Myers, a resident of Mansfield, Ohio, is wishing for the birthday cards in time for his actual 100th birthday, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

One of his grandchildren, Dan Smith — who noticed Myers had a deep appreciation for birthday cards — suggested this fun birthday wish to him.

"The idea came to me a couple of years ago," Smith told Fox News Digital.

"He got a lot of joy about his cards for his 98th birthday from friends and family," Smith said.

Seeing his grandfather’s face light up whenever he read a card made Smith think of how "fun it would be" to collect cards from fellow Americans and citizens of the world.

"My grandfather is a people person and never met a stranger," Smith said.

"I knew that if this worked, it would be one of the best gifts I could give him for his birthday … [He has] has sacrificed so much for his family."

The Myers and Smith families are also putting together a birthday party for the retired salesman in early June.

About 150 guests have RSVP’d already for the event.

Myers happens to be celebrating another milestone as well — with his wife Margaret.

The pair reached their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 28.

They met in 1947 shortly after he returned from his military service. There were married in 1950.

Myers grew up on a family farm in Lexington, a village along the Clear Folk River in Richland County.

He graduated from Lexington High School and went on to serve in World War II, where he enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Myers worked as a quartermaster — a soldier who supervises and distributes supplies within stores or barracks.

He spent 11 months in England and 17 months in France.

He rose to the rank of staff sergeant, a noncommissioned officer role with command responsibilities.

When Myers returned to civilian life, he dedicated 32 years of his working life to Mansfield Tire and Rubber, a local manufacturer; 11 years to G&L Supply, a local cleaning supply company; and 22 years to Interstate Optical, a local glasses wholesaler and lab.

He retired from the workforce at the age of 90.

Myers and his wife welcomed three children, John, Dan and Ellen. They are the grandparents of four children and great-grandparents of one, so far.

For anyone wishing to help Harold Myers celebrate a very happy 100th birthday — after all, it's not every day that a person turns 100! — cards can be sent to his post office box at this address: P.O. Box 310, Ontario, OH 44862.