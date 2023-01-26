Woman celebrating 100th birthday has tip for others: 'Avoid strange men'

A British woman is letting the whole world know how she's lived to be 100 years old — and how other people can, too.

Her most memorable tip for longevity?

"Avoid talking to strange men and you'll be just fine," Olive Westerman told SWNS during a high tea in her honor in Chester, England, recently.

When she was asked for more advice on how to live a long life, she said, "Simply be happy and content to be alive, and make the most of what you have."

The centenarian told others that she was lucky to have enjoyed a happy marriage.

She said her late husband, Sam, was someone with "a kind and gentle nature."

She also said she was lucky to be able to live overseas with him — and that their favorite spot together was Singapore.

"I actually can't believe I'm now 100, but it feels amazing."

He was reportedly a writer and travel clerk — and the couple lived in Singapore for three years.

"It was such an interesting and exciting place to be, and so different from England, she said, as SWNS reported.

The couple did not have children — so they spent a lot of their time traveling all over the world.

Her other key to staying young, she told others, was working with young children.

She worked in a children's nursery for years.

"Over the years I have spent a lot of time working with children, and this will certainly help to keep you young at heart," she said.

She also said, "I actually can't believe I'm now 100, but it feels amazing. I was absolutely thrilled to receive a card from King Charles and Camilla."

Westerman of South Kirby, West Yorkshire, lives in a home care center.

She turned 100 on January 16 at Deewater Grange residential home, SWNS said.

"I love all centenarian interviews and stories. They have so much wisdom to share and so many interesting stories."

Others have been commenting on Westerman's longevity — and on her remarks about "avoiding strange men."

"Good advice, especially these days," wrote one reader in online comments.

"You don't have to travel to another galaxy to find strange men. And God bless her on reaching 100!"

Said another, "Amazing! I love all centenarian interviews and stories. They have so much wisdom to share and so many interesting stories."

Wrote another person in The New York Post's online comments section, "The real secret to long life — keep breathing!"