Tunnel to Towers Foundation receives generous $20K donation from Operation Deep Blue

Operation Deep Blue is driving the mission of giving back to America’s heroes.

The nonprofit organization based in New Jersey, which honors fallen law enforcement officers, first responders and military service members, has donated $20,000 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Operation Deep Blue made the generous donation following its 8-day, 225-mile kayaking journey, according to a press release shared with Fox News Digital.

"The Expedition To Honor Our Fallen" event remembering all the lives lost in the line of duty started at Fort Mott State Park in Pennsville, New Jersey, and ended in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 8, 2022.

The Operation Deep Blue team had 21 participants in this year’s event — and each member chose an individual fallen hero to honor.

The trek ended with a brief celebration at the Wharf, where Tunnel to Towers was presented with the $20,000 gift.

"We are honored to receive this donation from Operation Deep Blue and to be a part of such an incredible mission," Tunnel to Towers chairman and CEO Frank Siller said in a statement.

"This rigorous expedition shows just how tough our nation’s heroes are, and we must do everything we can to show them and their families support."

He also said, "This donation will go a long way to helping the families of fallen first responders and to make sure we NEVER FORGET the sacrifices they’ve made."

The funds just received will go toward Tunnel to Towers’ mission to provide mortgage-free homes to injured veterans and first responders, as well as to pay off the mortgages of Gold Star families, the organization indicated.

Tunnel to Towers, which honors America’s first responders who sacrificed their lives on 9/11, has provided more than 200 of these homes to heroes and their families thus far.