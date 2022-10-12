Expand / Collapse search
Tunnel to Towers Foundation receives generous $20K donation from Operation Deep Blue

Nonprofit organization presented the gift at the end of its annual 8-day, 225-mile kayaking event

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Tunnel to Towers NYC 5K: Runners share their American pride Video

Participants in the 2022 Tunnel to Towers annual NYC 5K share with Fox News Digital the importance of honoring America's fallen heroes.

Operation Deep Blue is driving the mission of giving back to America’s heroes.

The nonprofit organization based in New Jersey, which honors fallen law enforcement officers, first responders and military service members, has donated $20,000 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Operation Deep Blue made the generous donation following its 8-day, 225-mile kayaking journey, according to a press release shared with Fox News Digital.

TUNNEL TO TOWERS NYC 5K: SAND SCULPTOR PAYS TRIBUTE TO 9/11 FIRST RESPONDERS WITH STUNNING SANDCASTLE

"The Expedition To Honor Our Fallen" event remembering all the lives lost in the line of duty started at Fort Mott State Park in Pennsville, New Jersey, and ended in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 8, 2022.

A kayaker participates in Operation Deep Blue's The Expedition to Honor Our Fallen event in early October 2022.

A kayaker participates in Operation Deep Blue's The Expedition to Honor Our Fallen event in early October 2022. (Operation Deep Blue)

The Operation Deep Blue team had 21 participants in this year’s event — and each member chose an individual fallen hero to honor.

The trek ended with a brief celebration at the Wharf, where Tunnel to Towers was presented with the $20,000 gift.

TUNNEL TO TOWERS NYC 5K: PARTICIPANTS HONOR AMERICA'S HEROES AS ‘ONE NATION’ FOR 21 YEARS IN A ROW

"We are honored to receive this donation from Operation Deep Blue and to be a part of such an incredible mission," Tunnel to Towers chairman and CEO Frank Siller said in a statement.

A check for $20,000 is presented to Tunnel to Towers by Operation Deep Blue on Oct. 8, 2022.

A check for $20,000 is presented to Tunnel to Towers by Operation Deep Blue on Oct. 8, 2022. (Operation Deep Blue)

"This rigorous expedition shows just how tough our nation’s heroes are, and we must do everything we can to show them and their families support."

Police officers pull up on a boat during Operation Deep Blue's The Expedition to Honor Our Fallen event.

Police officers pull up on a boat during Operation Deep Blue's The Expedition to Honor Our Fallen event. (Operation Deep Blue)

He also said, "This donation will go a long way to helping the families of fallen first responders and to make sure we NEVER FORGET the sacrifices they’ve made."

The funds just received will go toward Tunnel to Towers’ mission to provide mortgage-free homes to injured veterans and first responders, as well as to pay off the mortgages of Gold Star families, the organization indicated.

Tunnel to Towers, which honors America’s first responders who sacrificed their lives on 9/11, has provided more than 200 of these homes to heroes and their families thus far.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.