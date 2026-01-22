Trumps to celebrate 21st wedding anniversary as president returns from Davos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary on Jan. 22, 2025.

The president is traveling back to Washington, D.C., tonight from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland — and aims to have an anniversary dinner with the first lady, a White House source familiar told Fox News.

The 45th and 47th president met model Melania Knauss in 1998 at a party in New York City.

The couple's 350-guest wedding ceremony at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-By-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, was followed by a reception at Mar-a-Lago.

The then-future first lady wore a $100,000 Christian Dior wedding gown.

It consisted of a 13-foot train and a 16-foot-long veil covered in beading that reportedly took over 500 hours of hand sewing to create, according to published accounts of the event in The Palm Beach Post and The Palm Beach Daily News at the time.

Writing in her recent bestselling memoir, "Melania," the first lady said of her wedding day, "Although my wedding was grand in scale … what I felt in my heart was what every other bride feels on her special day. The pressure to ensure everything went smoothly was certainly real, but ultimately, my primary focus was celebrating Donald and my love and commitment, surrounded by my loved ones."

The Donald J. Trump ballroom at Mar-a-Lago was reportedly adorned with 10,000 flowers for the occasion, with chefs serving caviar and Cristal champagne.

In an account in Jan. 2005, The Palm Beach Daily News said the dinner included "beggar's purses filled with caviar, tenderloin done to a turn, miniature wedding cakes and the finest Cristal poured into one of those magical glasses that is never, ever empty."

The report went on, "Long tables for 20 filled the ballroom, with its gleaming chandeliers and extensive gold leaf. Designer Preston Bailey set the tables in cream and gold, from linens and china to flatware.

The Trumps went on to have their son, Barron William Trump — the president's fifth and youngest child — who was born on March 20, 2006, in New York City.

The 19-year-old is a college student at New York University and is attending classes at the school’s Washington, D.C., campus.

Later this month, Mrs. Trump is releasing a documentary "MELANIA," offering viewers an intimate look at her life.

The 104-minute film shares the first lady's life leading up to the inauguration — from her home in Trump Tower in New York City, to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, and behind-the-scenes access at the White House.

"History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. presidential inauguration," the first lady previously told Fox News.

"For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold — a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming first lady of the United States of America," said Mrs. Trump.

She said the story "has never been told, and because the subject matter is historically consequential, it was imperative for me to produce a film of the highest cinematic standard, suitable exclusively in theaters worldwide."

"The 20 days of my life, preceding the U.S. presidential inauguration, constitute a rare and defining moment — one that warrants meticulous care, integrity and uncompromising craftsmanship," she said.

"I am proud to share this very specific moment of my life — 20 days of intense transition and planning — with moviegoers and fans across the globe."

"MELANIA" is set to premiere on Jan. 30.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Office of the First Lady for additional comment.

Fox News’ Edward Lawrence and Brooke Singman contributed reporting.