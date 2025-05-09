First lady Melania Trump scores win for America's foster youth with $25M investment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump announced Friday that a $25 million foster youth investment will be included in the president’s 2026 fiscal year budget.

The funds will go to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Foster Youth to Independence program to support young people who are transitioning out of foster care. It will help provide housing for them, according to a press release from the first lady’s office.

"I am proud to have successfully secured $25 million to provide housing for individuals aging out of foster care," said the first lady in the release.

"This is another essential measure that ensures the safety, welfare and autonomy of those in the foster community," she also said.

The investment marks the 7th anniversary of the first lady’s "BE BEST" initiative, which she began during the first Trump administration to promote the well-being of children.

"Secretary Scott Turner’s commitment will provide thousands of youth transitioning out of the foster care system with dedicated rental assistance and other supportive services to promote stability and self-sufficiency," Mrs. Trump added.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner thanked the first lady for her work and dedication to foster youth.

"I am so appreciative of the first lady’s efforts, for her commitment to helping our nation’s foster youth through her BE BEST initiative and for championing public-private partnerships that are changing lives every day," said Turner.

He added, "This dedicated funding for foster youth is a game-changer in providing young adults with access to short-term housing assistance and supportive services, which will prevent homelessness."

President Trump earlier signed a presidential proclamation marking May 2025 as National Foster Care Month.

"I am pleased to join my husband in honoring the families, caregivers and advocates who provide shelter, stability and inspiration to our children," she said in a release at the time.

"I acknowledge the tireless dedication of our American foster families who play a critical role in helping children realize their full potential."

During his first administration, President Trump signed The Family First Prevention Services Act into law, which aims to prevent children from entering foster care by providing funding for evidence-based prevention services.

Separately this week, Mrs. Trump hosted military mothers at the White House just ahead of Mother's Day, honoring service members and their families.

"The sacred strength of women is a profound force with unwavering love and nurturing wisdom. We have the ability to inspire, uplift and shape the future hearts of our children," she said at the time.

"This power, rooted in compassion and resilience, is a beacon of hope, then leads the way for generations to come," said Mrs. Trump.