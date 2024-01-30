Top US travel spots ranked by Nat Geo, plus 'sleepy girl mocktail' goes viral

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

BEST AMERICAN TRAVEL – National Geographic is ranking the top places to visit in the U.S. for its new "Worth a Trip" series. Continue reading...

'GOLDEN TICKET' – A man has gone viral on TikTok after he used a 46-year-old pass to get into Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Continue reading...

BEAUTY REST – Does the "sleepy girl mocktail" really work? An expert weighs in on the viral sleep trend. Continue reading...

PICKS FOR PETS – Show your pet love on Valentine's Day with these 10 gift ideas – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...

DRIVE THRU DECISIONS – This is what you should order at Wendy's, according to dietitians. Continue reading...

PRESIDENTIAL INSIGHTS – Bestselling author Jared Cohen will release "Life After Power" – a new book on seven former U.S. presidents. Continue reading...

PUZZLE QUIZ - How well do you know these fun puzzle games? Test yourself. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION