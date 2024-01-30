Expand / Collapse search
Top US travel spots ranked by Nat Geo, plus 'sleepy girl mocktail' goes viral

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
worth a trip features

National Geographic's "Worth A Trip" series made its first appearance for 2024 as part of the brand's annual "Best of the World" travel destinations list. (QC New York/National WWII Museum/Pier 57/Buffalo Media)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter.

BEST AMERICAN TRAVEL – National Geographic is ranking the top places to visit in the U.S. for its new "Worth a Trip" series. Continue reading...

'GOLDEN TICKET' – A man has gone viral on TikTok after he used a 46-year-old pass to get into Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Continue reading...

BEAUTY REST – Does the "sleepy girl mocktail" really work? An expert weighs in on the viral sleep trend. Continue reading...

sleepy girl mocktail split

"Sleepy girl mocktails" may be popular online, but the drink has not been scientifically proven to help improve a person's sleep cycle.  (iStock)

PICKS FOR PETS – Show your pet love on Valentine's Day with these 10 gift ideas – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...

DRIVE THRU DECISIONS – This is what you should order at Wendy's, according to dietitians. Continue reading...

PRESIDENTIAL INSIGHTS – Bestselling author Jared Cohen will release "Life After Power" – a new book on seven former U.S. presidents. Continue reading...

Jared Cohen and Life After Power book cover

Jared Cohen's new book is "Life After Power: Seven Presidents and Their Search for Purpose Beyond the White House" (Simon & Schuster, Feb. 13, 2024), which he began writing in 2019. (Fox News Digital/Jared Cohen/Simon & Schuster)

PUZZLE QUIZ - How well do you know these fun puzzle games? Test yourself. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.