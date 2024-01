Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A viral trend is suggesting that with only three ingredients, people may be able to have the best sleep of their lives.

"Sleepy girl mocktail" recipes have taken over TikTok with over 57.8 million hashtag views. But does the drink actually work?

"Generally, ‘sleepy girl mocktails' are mocktails designed to promote relaxation and sleep," Dr. Shelby Harris, a New York-based licensed clinical psychologist specializing in behavioral sleep medicine, told Fox News Digital.

The drinks "often include ingredients like tart cherry juice, which contains melatonin; magnesium for muscle relaxation; and prebiotic sodas for a soothing effect," added Harris, who also serves as director of sleep health at Sleepopolis, a site covering sleep-industry news.

Recently, women have been appearing on TikTok and showing themselves drinking this concoction with their dinner or right before bed as a way to prepare themselves for a deep night's sleep.

While magnesium is believed to induce relaxation and calmness, and tart cherry juice contains melatonin — which helps to regulate sleep patterns — the use of a prebiotic soda in the drink comes from the growing popularity of gut-healthy beverages, Harris said.

"The inclusion of prebiotic sodas is based on the emerging understanding of the connection between gut health and sleep," she said.

(Prebiotics are compounds typically found in plants that stimulate "good" bacteria in the gut. These can help enhance the body’s anti-inflammatory response, regulate bowel movements and affect moods, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website.)

Social media has played an active role in the growing popularity of the drink, as more and more women are documenting their mixology skills.

With ingredients that are believed to help improve sleep, people are willing to put it to the test and try it out for themselves.

"The idea of a drink that helps with sleep fits in with pop culture’s growing interest in staying healthy and taking care of yourself," Harris said.

"Also, if it looks tasty, is relatively easy to make and people say it works, it tends to become popular quickly."

Each person may have a different response depending on specific health conditions.

"Sleepy girl mocktails" seem simple enough — but should everyone give this a try?

These ingredients are fairly common and are presumed to be safe among most people, but it is important to note that each person may have a different response depending on specific health conditions or situations.

"It's a good idea to talk to a doctor before trying it, especially if you have health issues or take other medicines that may react negatively," said Harris.

Also, "check for allergies," she said.

She said people could then "start with a little bit" if they're so inclined to see how their body reacts to it.

Harris also said there are other drinkable and edible alternatives to promote a good sleep.

Calming teas like chamomile and lavender are helpful, as is a cup of warm milk with honey, she said.

Bananas and almonds — in addition to tart cherries — both have compounds similar to melatonin and magnesium, Harris noted.

Other foods such as fatty fish, whole grains and dairy products also support healthy sleep.

Harris said it's best to avoid spicy meals and stimulants such as caffeine close to bedtime.

"Drinking enough water and having a balanced diet overall is good for your health and sleep," Harris said.

Another important factor in keeping a healthy sleep regiment is to be consistent with your sleep schedule.

There is no scientific proof that a "sleepy girl mocktail" will improve sleep — but it could be a fun and tasty beverage to enjoy while relaxing before bed.