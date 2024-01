Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Calling all puzzle lovers!

National Puzzle Day is celebrated each Jan. 29, and this quiz will test your puzzling skills through 15 fun questions.

How well do you know the history of word search puzzles, for example? What about jigsaw puzzles? What about the Rubik's Cube?

Test your knowledge and have some fun in this engaging lifestyle quiz.

Why was the first puzzle created in the mid 1700s? To challenge students to think differently

To challenge children to learn shapes

To teach geography to students

To teach young people how to work together Puzzles are often used as therapeutic tools for children with autism — true or false? True

False When was the first crossword puzzle created in the U.S.? 1924

1935

1952

1967 The largest single-image puzzle, according to Guinness World Records, includes how many pieces? 25,000

40,000

50,000

60,000 The study of puzzles is called enigmatology — true or false? True

False Roughly how many jigsaw puzzles are sold each year in the U.S.? 55 million

458 million

1.8 billion

3 billion What's the most popular type of puzzle among Americans? Sudoku puzzles

Crossword puzzles

Word search puzzles

Jigsaw puzzles The world's largest word search puzzle was created in 2015 and had how many letters, according to Guinness World Records? 129,600 letters

207,058 letters

258,124 letters

300,001 letters Jigsaw power tools are used to make jigsaw puzzles — true or false? True

False What was the fastest time for an individual to solve a 200-piece jigsaw puzzle, according to a 2023 Guinness World Record? 2 hours and 16 minutes

3 hours and 4 minutes

3 hours and 39 minutes

5 hours and 1 minute Which late celebrity was known to have a love of puzzling? Tony Bennett

Ryan O'Neal

Queen Elizabeth II

Lisa Marie Presley How long did it take the creator of the Rubik's Cube to solve his puzzle the first time? 3 days

10 days

19 days

Over a month How many squares are on the Rubik's Cube? 24 squares

36 squares

54 squares

72 squares Which country hosted the first-ever Sudoku World Championships in 2006 with participants competing in timed sudoku challenges? Italy

India

Slovakia

Czech Republic Puzzles are good for your brain and can even enhance your short-term memory — true or false? True

False



