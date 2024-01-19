Show your pet love on Valentine's Day with these 10 Amazon picks

This Valentine's Day, remember to spoil your favorite dog by giving them the ultimate treats. While your dog may not understand that it's Valentine's Day, they'll feel the extra love with this list of 10 special V-day treats you can find on Amazon.

From fun new seasonal themed toys in shades of pinks and reds to special V-day-themed treats they can eat, we've selected 10 items that will show love to your four-legged friends. Have your Valentine's Day pick delivered in record time by signing up for a Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

These 10 treats will show your most loyal admirer an appreciation they'll savor:

Bonne et Filou Dog Treats Strawberry Dog Macarons $23.99

Treat your pup with a gift box of 6 delectable Bonne et Filou Dog Treats Strawberry Dog Macarons. Handmade with premium ingredients, these healthy, long-lasting treats are a perfect reward.

Milk-Bone Sweetheart Snacks Mini's Dog Treats (pack of 6) $41.88

These crunchy dog treats are imprinted with a cute message and come in festive Valentine's Day colors. They're made with 12 vitamins and minerals and have five calories per treat.

Blue Buffalo Valentine Blue Bits $6.99, now $4.98

Treat your dog to special Valentine's Day-themed BLUE Bits. These natural dog treats are the perfect gift for your favorite four-legged friend. These dog treats are shaped like a heart to show how much you care.

Stella & Chewy's Single Ingredient Chicken Hearts Dog Treats $28.49

Your dog will love these Stella & Chewy's Freeze-Dried Raw Single Ingredient Chicken Hearts Dog Treats. Each Stella & Chewy's Freeze-Dried Raw Single Ingredient Treat is 100% single-animal muscle meat or organs, crafted in the US. These treats are all grain-free and gluten-free and include no artificial ingredients.

Lazy Dog I Ruff You Pup-Pie Treat $9.99

Give your pet extra love with this Lazy Dog I Ruff You Pup-Pie Treat for dogs. The delicious blend of pumpkin and peanut butter will appeal to them while giving them natural health benefits.

Bocce's Bakery Pizza Our Heart Treats for Dogs $7.50, now $6.99

Bocce Baker has a fun selection of special Valentine's Day treats for dogs and cats. These Bocce's Bakery Pizza Our Heart Cheese & Bacon dog treats will surely be a crowd-pleaser!

Claudia's Canine Bakery Pink Passion Assortment of Gourmet Dog Cookies $22.68

Nothing says good dog like this Claudia's Canine Bakery Pink Passion Assortment of Gourmet Dog Cookies. This wholesome blend of hand-crafted, oven-baked cookies is loaded with vanilla and honey flavors. Some of the cookies are hand-painted with pink and white yogurt and sprinkles.

fabdog Dogiva Chocolates $24.99

Fido can't have chocolate, but this fabdog Dogiva Chocolate set is the next best thing. This beautiful box is filled with squeaky, crunchy dog toys inspired by our favorite bonbons.

Fringe Studio Plush Dog Toy Set, Champagne Strawberry $10.03

This set of Fringe Studio Dog Toys includes three plush toys perfect for small to medium dogs. The set has a plush champagne bottle and two chocolate strawberry plush toys. Each toy has a squeaker inside.

KYEESE Dog Sweater Valentine's Day $20.99

Get your dog looking festive, but keep them warm in this KYEESE Dog Sweater Valentine's Day. This pink sweater features red hearts and comes in various sizes to fit the tiniest pooch to the largest one.