Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

National Parks

Theodore Roosevelt's stolen pocket watch recovered by FBI after it was missing for 37 years

The timepiece has been returned to the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Special agents from the National Park Service (NPS), in coordination with FBI Investigators, recently recovered a presidential timepiece after it was last seen in a public display in 1987.

The historic pocket watch had been missing for 37 years due to theft. It was taken during the object's transition from the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site to the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Historic Site in Buffalo, New York.

The invaluable silver pocket watch was gifted to then-future President Theodore Roosevelt by his sister Corinne and brother-in-law Douglas Robinson in 1898, according to the NPS in a media release.

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO FOUNDED THE AMERICAN LEGION, THEODORE ROOSEVELT JR., PRIVILEGED TO FIGHT AND TO SERVE

The 126-year-old keepsake is inscribed "THEODORE ROOSEVELT FROM D.R. AND C.R.R."

Roosevelt was given the watch while impatiently waiting in Washington, D.C. to join the Spanish American War, according to NPS. A week later, he left for San Antonio, Texas to lead the 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry. 

He served as 26th president from 1901 to 1909. 

Roosevelt pocket watch

Roosevelt was given a Waltham 17 jewel watch in a silver-coined case by his sister. It's "Riverside" grade and model "1888" with a hunter-style case. (NPS Photo)

The relic is a Waltham 17 jewel watch in a silver-coined case, with "Riverside" grade and model "1888" with a hunter-style case.

The return of the presidential piece of history was announced by NPS Director Chuck Sams alongside Roosevelt family members, who thanked federal agents during a special event to celebrate the return this week.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

"It is an honor to have a role in preserving American history for current and future generations to learn from," Sams said.

Teddy Roosevelt

Theodore Roosevelt is shown standing on a podium pointing into the crowd during a campaign rally speech, circa 1900s. (Getty Images)

Front-row seat

The pocket watch had a front-row seat to history. 

It accompanied Roosevelt on his travels while hunting in Africa, exploring the Amazon and charging San Juan Hill in Cuba, according to NPS.

Roosevelt pocket watch

The silver pocket watch is inscribed "THEODORE ROOSEVELT FROM D.R. AND C.R.R."  (NPS Photo)

The watch is currently on display at Sagamore Hill National Historic Site in the Old Orchard Museum alongside thousands of other items originally gifted to the NPS by the Roosevelt family.

"The stories this watch could tell over the last 126 years include colorful and profound moments in American history," Jonathan Parker, superintendent of Sagamore Hill National Historic Site, said in a statement. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Sagamore Hill in Oyster Bay, New York was the home of Theodore Roosevelt from 1885 until his death in 1919.

teddy roosevelt pocket watch

President Roosevelt's watch is on public display at Sagamore Hill National Historic Site in Oyster Bay, New York. (NPS Photo)

"Historic objects are powerful because they are literal participants in historical events, and in the case of this storied watch," Parker added.

The watch, as of June 27, is on public display for free over the next three months, the NPS said in a news release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the NPS for additional comment.