The Most Popular Baby Names of 2016

It's official, America: We keep naming our babies the exact same thing over and over and over again.

The folks over at BabyCenter have released their annual rankings of the most popular baby names of the year, but don't expect any surprises: Jackson (which has topped BabyCenter's list since 2013) and Sophia (which has been the favorite since 2010) are still the top baby names for parents who can't seem to think of literally anything else to call their children.

BabyCenter also claims that its annual list measures the "true popularity" of a baby name, as it bases its findings on pheonetic pronunciation rather than spelling. (So, for instance, the site counts "Sophia" and "Sofia" as one entry as opposed to two separate names, which is what the Social Security Administration does.)

Keep reading for the rest of 2016's top baby names, then sit back and wait a few years until everyone you meet is either a Jackson or a Sophia and you never need to remember anyone's name ever again:

Girls:

Boys: