'The Elf on the Shelf' disappears in Louisiana family's home, mom finds culprit

CASE OF THE MISSING ELF - Jessika See, a mom of two in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was shocked when she couldn't find her kids' toy elf, Rudy. Check this out … Continue reading…

WATCH: FURRY AND BRIGHT - Adorable pet dogs recently dressed up for a Nativity scene ahead of Christmas. See the video...

'WE WON!!' - Actor-writer Kirk Cameron declares a "win" over two public libraries that denied him story hours for his new book — and now are working with him. Continue reading…

FASTEN YOUR SEAT BELT - Two recent flights have brought attention to the dangers of turbulence after multiple airline passengers and crew were transferred to emergency rooms due to injuries. Continue reading…

WATCH: PORCH PIRATE? - A bear in Florida steals a Chick-fil-A order right off a family's porch. See the video...

'SAD CAT' - A feline named Ellie was surrendered by her owner because she "wanted to cuddle," then goes viral. Continue reading...

A MILE A DAY - Running one mile per day for a 30-day period has become a popular fitness challenge online. Here's what to know about the health benefits. Continue reading...

LAST-MINUTE GIFTS - Limor Suss, a lifestyle shopping expert, joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday to share top gift ideas for loved ones on your shopping list. Continue reading...

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY - This Old Testament Bible verse foretells Christ’s birth and mission as delivered by the prophet Isaiah, whose ministry spanned 60 years. Here's Isaiah 9:6, with some revealing explanation. Continue reading...

HANUKKAH QUIZ! - See how much you know about the Jewish holiday. Test your knowledge...

WHAT'S COOKING? - This Hanukkah, whip up a satisfying brisket with a recipe crafted by Savory Spice and shared with Fox News Digital. Try the recipe...

