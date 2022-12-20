Last-minute Christmas gift ideas in time for the holiday: Lifestyle expert reveals options

Christmas is just days away, and many Americans are scrambling to find the perfect gift for someone in their life.

With procrastination time now over, some people are hoping gift guides will spark inspiration for that special someone on their list.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning to suggest some last-minute gift ideas for every type of person who may still be on holiday lists.

For the host on your list, Suss suggested sending a batch of bite-sized cupcakes from Baked by Melissa.

The handcrafted cupcakes come in holiday-themed gift boxes and can be shipped nationwide.

"They are absolutely delicious," said Suss.

For a limited time, the sweet treat company is offering holiday flavors as well as a 50%-off "buy one, get one" deal.

Those interested in giving the dessert as a gift can visit bakedbymelissa.com for more information.

For the cook on your list, Suss recommended the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer — a kitchen tool popular for quick cooking needs.

"It cooks a complete meal in as little as 15 minutes," she said.

The kitchen tool can air fry, steam and slow cook — all in one device.

Suss also showed a Joseph and Joseph play bake set for the kids in the house, so they can join in on the cooking fun.

For more information on these items, visit Bedbathandbeyond.com.

With too many children’s toys and games to pick from, Suss suggested the Paw Patrol truck is a great option this year.

The truck transforms into an excavator to and has a retractable crane, lights, sound and music from the hit show.

For the gamer on your holiday shopping list, Suss recommended the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld device.

The gaming tool has up to 12 hours of battery life and can connect to over 100 popular cloud-based games with Wi-Fi.

The device is lightweight and popular among gamers this holiday season.

For the beauty lover, Suss suggested gifts from the popular makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury.

The makeup brand’s popularity has soared this year with its popular Pillow talk lip kit — making it a great gift for beauty lovers.

Suss recommended the Pillow talk lip kit or the Magic Mini skin set, as they are attractive, travel-sized items at various price points.

To learn more about these beauty items, visit charlottetilbury.com.

And then there's the family pet …

The Link My Pet smart collar attachment hooks onto any animal’s collar and has multiple functions.

The attachment not only functions as a GPS tracker but can also give updates on the animal’s health.

"It helps you understand your dog’s needs," said Suss.

The attachment sends data and information to an app, which the owner can track.

The holiday gift can be purchased for $150 at linkmypet.com.