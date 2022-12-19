Bible verse of the day: Believers look forward to Christmas, but also 'await Christ's second coming'

"For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace" (Isaiah 9:6).

This Old Testament Bible verse foretells Christ’s birth and mission as delivered by the prophet Isaiah, whose ministry spanned 60 years, according to Israelmyglory.org.

One North Carolina-based ministry leader today says he is "fascinated" by Old Testament prophecies, noting that there are "hundreds of them."

The prophets "pronounced their prophecies approximately 700 years before the child we celebrate at Christmas was born in human form in the little town of Bethlehem," Judge Phil Ginn, president of the Southern Evangelical Seminary in Charlotte, told Fox News Digital via email.

"Here’s the striking part," Ginn continued. "The Jesus we know and worship as Christ-followers fulfilled all of the prophecies that speak of his first coming over 2,000 years ago."

Ginn also said that the scientific and statistical prospects for this occurring are "quite staggering."

"Mathematician Peter Stoner [used] the science of probabilities and determined that if Jesus fulfilled only eight of the Messianic prophecies, it is equivalent to the probability of one in 10 — followed by 17 zeros," Ginn continued.

He said that, according to Stoner, "that many silver dollars" would "cover the entire state of Texas 2 coins deep."

He continued, "Then, if you marked one of the dollars, stirred the whole mess and asked a blind man to find the one that was marked, you could begin to understand the unique standing of Jesus as the promised Messiah of both Israel and the entire world as well."

Maybe it is time we "followed the science" as we celebrate Jesus’ human birth, he added.

"Isaiah reminds us that another name for our Messiah will be the Prince of Peace," Ginn also said.

While we pray, "especially at Christmastime for peace on earth," there will "be no peace until Christ is on his earthly throne," Ginn continued.

"So, while we look forward each year to our celebration of Christmas, the true followers of Christ anxiously look forward to his coming again," he underscored.

"The Bible tells us that one day the eastern sky will explode with the glory of our new king," Ginn also said.

"It is that same Bible which so accurately foretold of the first coming of the Christ child so many years ago," he continued.

"The prophecies of his second advent into the earthly sphere are being fulfilled before our eyes every day," he said, "so, just maybe, we should be looking forward to that great event while we celebrate his Nativity this Christmas."

He added, "Even so, come Lord Jesus!"'