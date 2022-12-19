Elf in Louisiana family's home goes missing: Dog looks guilty, kids are crying

"The Elf on the Shelf" visitor is back in many American households this holiday season.

Whether the impish house guest is leaving toilet paper trails throughout the house, hiding in Christmas trees or climbing the light fixtures, the little elf is bound to be up to something, delighting families along the way.

However, for one household in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the mischievous guest wasn’t the issue.

Rather, the family dog was the culprit.

Jessika See, a mom of two, got quite the shock when she couldn’t find her kids' toy elf — named Rudy.

When See left the house to pick up her children one recent afternoon, little Rudy was "making snow angels" on a countertop covered with flour in her kitchen, she told SWNS.

However, when See and her kids — Rafe, nine, and Cam, six — came home, little Rudy had gone missing.

"We just got home and walked into this scene of flour everywhere and the dog licking her lips," she told SWNS.

See said at that moment, she knew that their four-year-old dog, Posey, must have eaten the elf.

"I think she ate it because it had flour on it. I guess she found it tasty," she said.

The mom of two said the dog is normally well-behaved — but is known for picking up random household items.

See said Posey has eaten a loaf of bread with the plastic packaging.

She's also eaten play dough, toys — even a pair of socks.

In a viral video, See’s children can be seen visibly upset by the disappearance of the elf Rudy — crying at the thought of the dog eating it.

See explained that the elf is magical and that they would have to wait and see if it reappeared.

"Then a day later, the elf was ‘back’ — and they were totally fine," she said.

Turns out Posey came to no harm after swallowing the much-loved toy — and once that elf reemerged, it was thrown out in the trash and a "new elf" amazingly appeared.

"Our dog has been a bit of a Scrooge," See said to SWNS of Posey.