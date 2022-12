Hanukkah quiz! How well do you know these facts about the Jewish holiday? Test your knowledge of Hanukkah facts in this engaging holiday quiz!

The word "Hanukkah" means which of these in Hebrew?

Hanukkah is also called which of the following?

There are at least 16 ways to spell the word Hanukkah — true or false?

The world's largest Hanukkah menorah is located in which of these cities?

What is shamash in Hanukkah?

What is the traditional game played during Hanukkah?

Since the Hanukkah miracle involved oil, it's customary to eat foods fried in oil, including potato latkes and jelly doughnuts called sufganiyot — true or false?

How many candles are needed for the menorah during Hanukkah?

How long does the Hanukkah celebration last?



What do the four Hebrew letters on the dreidel (nun, gimmel, hey, shin) mean when made into one phrase?

Which president was the first to host an official White House Hanukkah and light the menorah in the White House?

Hanukkah always begins on the 25th day of the ninth month, Kislev (per the Jewish calendar), but changes dates every year (per the Gregorian calendar) — true or false

Hanukkah is a holiday created to celebrate the Jewish victory in 164 BC over Syrian-Greek rulers — true or false?

The Hanukkah candles are placed in the menorah from left to right — true or false?

What oil is traditionally used to light a menorah?

