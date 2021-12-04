This 'weekend brisket' recipe is perfect for Hanukkah

There's something about brisket during the winter holidays that just soothes the soul. This Hanukkah, make this satisfying brisket recipe crafted by the flavor connoisseurs at Savory Spice, an online spice, extract, and sauces shop.

"A flavorful rub, a few hours in the oven, and a little patience are all it takes to make this easy braised brisket at home," says Michael Kimball, Savory Spice product and food media manager. "To make sure your brisket stays tender and juicy, don't skip the resting period after it comes out of the oven. Resting is essential for large cuts of meat to retain their moisture."

COOKIE DOUGH-STUFFED SUFGANIYOT FOR HANUKKAH DESSERT: TRY THE RECIPE

Savory Spice's Weekend Brisket

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. sea salt

1 Tbsp. black pepper

1 tsp. Onion & Garlic Tableside Sprinkle or onion and garlic seasoning of choice

1 Tbsp. Seasoning of choice, such as Flat Irons Prime Rib Rub, Native Texan BBQ Rub, Pikes Peak Butcher's Rub, Red Rocks Hickory Smoke Seasoning

2 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. yellow mustard

1 (4 to 5 lb.) trimmed brisket flat

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced

6 garlic cloves, chopped

1 cup beef broth

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Directions:

1. Stir together salt, pepper, onion and garlic tableside sprinkle, seasoning of choice, honey, and mustard.

2. Rub mixture all over brisket. Set seasoned brisket in a large baking dish, fat side up, and let sit at room temperature for one hour. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 250 °F.

3. Heat oil in a large skillet. Add onion and cook until softened, about 5 min.

4. Add garlic and cook for one more min.

5. Remove from heat and stir in broth.

6. Spoon onion-broth mixture over brisket.

7. Cover dish tightly with foil. Bake for four-to-five hours, or until the brisket reaches 195 °F and is fork tender.

8. Remove from oven, replace foil, and rest brisket for 50 to 60 min before slicing thinly across the grain.

9. Serve with onions and juice spooned over the top.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP