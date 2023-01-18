Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Texas movie theater worker becomes online star for his popcorn-spinning skills: 'Love my job'

National Popcorn Day: Meet Jason Grosboll, the Corpus Christi Cinemark employee who has gone viral for his theatrical popcorn serving

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
A movie theater concession employee in Texas has gone viral for his unique popcorn serving method, and it has earned him an invite to the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Jason Grosboll, a concession stand worker at the Century 16 movie theater in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been serving fresh-popped popcorn with theatrical shoveling, bucket tossing and swirly buttering.

TikTok user and music brand manager Oscar Leal documented Grosboll’s popcorn technique on the video-sharing app after seeing it in person during his recent visit to Century 16 for "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Leal shared an initial clip of Grosboll serving popcorn on Dec. 26, 2022, with Celine Dion’s "My Heart Will Go On" song spliced in. Days later, Leal shared the unedited clip sans music and the twinkling filter.

Jason Grosboll, movie theater concession employee who works at the Century 16 in Corpus Christi, Texas, has gained online fame for his unique and theatrical popcorn-serving method, which involves spins and tosses.

Jason Grosboll, movie theater concession employee who works at the Century 16 in Corpus Christi, Texas, has gained online fame for his unique and theatrical popcorn-serving method, which involves spins and tosses. (Cinemark)

Both videos have earned more than 21.7 million views and tens of thousands of comments combined. 

"I started working on my popcorn-serving tricks about five years ago, taking inspiration from one of my colleagues who would occasionally try to spin the popcorn buckets for guests’ enjoyment," Grosboll told Fox News Digital.

"I never expected to gain any recognition from this, as I just love my job and making people smile and laugh," he continued. "The journey has been a bit of a shock, but all of the support feels amazing."

Grossboll, who’s now also known as "The Popcorn Guy," made an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show in early January, where he received an invitation to join the late-night talk show host at the Oscars.

Cropped view of freshly popped popcorn

Cropped view of freshly popped popcorn (istock)

The 95th annual Academy Awards will be hosted and televised on Sunday, March 12, from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Cinemark, the operator of Century Theatres, has highlighted Grosboll’s popcorn bucket-spinning skills on social media.

"We are thrilled for Jason and all the recognition he has received for his exemplary customer service and stellar popcorn-making skills," a Cinemark representative told Fox News Digital. 

"We share in everyone’s excitement to see him attend Hollywood’s biggest night and hope he has an unforgettable experience," Cinemark continued.

Grosboll has extended his thanks to his supporters and social media followers on TikTok from his @thepopcornguy210 account.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer on the Lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.