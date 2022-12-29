Jalapeno poppers with salmon and cream cheese: Try the recipe

If you're searching for a game day appetizer, try this pick that takes a total time of 35 minutes to make.

Minnesota-based company Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood shared its recipe for Salmon Jalapeño Poppers with Fox News Digital, and Marketing Manager Suzanne Wolke said these are perfect for busy hosts and hostesses to whip up.

To elevate the recipe, Wolke noted that you can cook it on a grill and/or top with bacon or cheddar cheese beforehand.

"For crispier peppers, cook them directly on a wire rack, but be careful to keep them upright while they cook," she explained.

Salmon Jalapeño Poppers by Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood

Makes 12-14 servings

Prep time: 20 min

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Two Morey’s Wild Salmon Seasoned Grill fillet or salmon fillets of choice

2 8-oz. packages cream cheese, softened

⅓-cup sour cream

½-cup minced bell pepper

2 green onions, minced

½-tsp. minced garlic

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

½ tsp. lime zest

Salt and pepper to taste

12-14 jalapeño peppers, seeded and halved lengthwise

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375 °F.

2. Take 2 fillets of Morey’s Wild Salmon Seasoned Grill (thawed) or salmon fillets of choice and place them in a single layer, not touching, with flat side down on a foil-lined sided baking pan in the middle rack of oven.

3. Bake for 15-18 minutes.

4. Once cooked, flake into small pieces with a fork.

5. Blend cream cheese and sour cream in a medium bowl until smooth. Add, onions, bell pepper and lime zest until well blended. Fold in cilantro and salmon. Salt and pepper to taste.

6. Preheat oven to 450° F. Load seeded and halved jalapeño peppers with filling and place on a baking sheet or roasting pan. Be sure to position the peppers close to each other so they stay upright during cooking. Bake for 10-15 minutes until golden brown.

This recipe is owned by Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood and was shared with Fox News Digital.