The year 2023 was all about Taylor Swift for many people — and some small business owners are cashing in on the opportunities presented by the pop star who once sang, "We can leave the Christmas lights up 'til January."

Collectively, Swifties around the globe have spent millions on Eras Tour tickets, Taylor’s Version album merchandise, Swift-themed parties, sweatshirts … and much more.

Now, Etsy shop owners are using the Taylor Swift mania as an opportunity to be creative by making ornaments for Christmas trees with a nod to the superstar.

There are over 8,000 listings that pop up when people search for "Taylor Swift ornaments" there.

Here are six of the unique, festive and creative designs that commemorate Swift’s year of 2023.

All Too Well ornament

Etsy shop owner Whitney Krings told Fox News Digital about her design inspired by Swift’s popular song "All Too Well" from her "Red" album.

Krings, who owns the KennaLeesCloset shop, said the inspiration came from a line in the song that discusses someone leaving a red scarf.

"I left my scarf there at your sister’s house, and you’ve still got it in your drawer even now," Swift sings.

Krings said she hand-drew the dresser on her tablet before turning the drawing into an engravable design and cutting it with a laser.

"I just really love connecting with fellow Swifties through my art and love the idea of designs that are for Swifties, by Swifties," she said.

The ornament retails on Etsy for $12.00.

The One Where Taylor Dated Travis ornament

Queue the Travis Kelce-themed designs.

Kentucky-based veteran-owned family business Thomas Woodworking KY designed a "Friends"-themed ornament — making a play on words from the hit TV show’s typical episode titles.

Shop co-owner Tara Thomas told Fox News Digital that she likes to use ornaments as a way of commemorating the past year — and Swift and Kelce came first to her mind.

"It immediately came to my mind that it has been so fun to see the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce," she said, while adding that she’s "rooting for their relationship."

The ornament, made of twine and birchwood, says, "2023, The One Where Taylor D-A-T-E-D T-R-A-V-I-S."

Thomas said she hopes her business can make a 2024 ornament that reads, "The One Where Taylor Married Travis."

The existing ornament can be purchased on the TWWKY Etsy page for $12.00-$15.00 based on the engraving choice.

Swiftie Snowflake ornament

An Etsy storefront based in Massachusetts is offering Swifies an ornament to ensure every holiday visitor knows the tree belongs to a fan.

Kerri Gomes shared her Swiftie snowflake design with Fox News Digital and said she wanted to make a keepsake for Swifties everywhere.

"This ornament is a great keepsake for the Swiftie fan, whether they were able to see her in concert or not," she said.

She's had mothers reach out to her, said Gomes, and noted it was on their daughters' Christmas list this year — something she said "warms her heart."

The ornament can be purchased at the KyosTouch Etsy shop for $14.99.

Surprise Song Piano ornament

One of the most memorable parts of the over three-hour Eras Tour show is when Swift performs two different songs each night.

Deemed the "surprise song" section, Swift performs one acoustically and one on a piano.

The surprise song piano has been a player in making many Swifties' dreams come true as she plays those first notes of the second surprise song of the concert.

Natalie Long is the HappilyNatalie Etsy Shop owner who decided to make that surprise song piano into an ornament after attending the opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona.

She told Fox News Digital she made one for herself before deciding to sell the ornaments online.

"I got so much positive feedback that I decided to offer them for sale to other Swifties," she said. "I love seeing all of the different places the ornaments are being shipped out to — all over the world."

The hand-painted mini-piano ornament is 3D and made of plastic.

It also comes with a custom "Merry Swiftmas" ribbon hanger.

The ornament can be preordered right now on Etsy for $30.

87-13 ornament

Tammy Herring is the owner of LaurelLaneClub on Etsy and created another Swift and Kelce-related ornament for Swifties’ Christmas trees.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based storefront offers an ornament with a few nods to the couple.

The wood-based decoration has the Kansas City Chiefs logo with the numbers 87 and 13 in the center — 87 is Kelce’s football number and 13 is Swift’s favorite number.

The letters are also in red, giving nods to the pop star’s "Red" album.

Behind the letters, a lyric from one of Swift’s songs, "End Game," can be read as, "I wanna be your endgame, I wanna be your first string, I wanna be your A-Team."

"End Game" was written from the perspective of someone wanting to be with another person forever — and was one of Swift’s Eras Tour surprise song choices in Argentina this fall while Kelce was in attendance.

The ornament creator told Fox News Digital that she loves "the idea of them as a couple."

"The love for their family, friends, team and how they support each other in their careers is inspirational," she said.

She continued, "I hope he’s truly her ‘End Game.’"

The ornament can be purchased on Etsy for $18.00.

Swiftmas Tree ornament

To celebrate Swift's vast music output, this Etsy shop owner created a Christmas tree out of Swift's album titles.

Butterfly Boutique Designs owner Taryn Mikusky told Fox News Digital her Swift Christmas ornament design was made for a Christmas tree displaying "memories, traditions and milestones."

"Taylor Swift has made this year (and decade) one of those moments that deserve to be remembered," she said. "Across her albums, she has reinvented herself, her sound and the music industry at large."

Mikusky said she created this ornament using a laser cutter and hopes it can "serve as a sentimental keepsake for those who were lucky enough to attend her concert."

"I love being able to create an item that people will look back on every year and say, ‘Remember when’," she said.

The ornament can be purchased on Etsy for $19.

