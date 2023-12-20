Arizona mom goes viral for Taylor Swift-inspired 'Elf on the Shelf' Eras Tour

A mother from Arizona has re-imagined the iconic "Elf on the Shelf" by adding a little T. Swift into the mix.

Amy Wilkinson, 50, owner of Nox Slumber Party, an event company in Tucson, said she found herself turning into the ultimate "Swiftie" after listening to Taylor Swift’s Midnights album on repeat.

For the past 10 years, Wilkinson has been coming up with new and creative ways to display her family's elf for her two daughters, ages 11 and 13.

The entire month of November is dedicated to coming up with different ways to showcase the Christmas doll around her home.

"I go over the top with them," Wilkinson, a Phoenix resident, told Fox News Digital.

Swift has been at the forefront of Wilkinson’s mind after she saw the artist in concert. So this year, Wilkinson decided to look to Swift's stage costumes as a muse for the elf’s holiday shenanigans.

"Our entire year has been about Taylor Swift, [so I thought] let’s make ‘Elf on the Shelf’ [into] Taylor Swift," Wilkinson said.

"I believe Taylor Swift is magic, and then my elves are magic – and it just felt like it was an absolute perfect combination," she added.

Wilkinson is a self-titled "creative MacGyver" who can come up with fun and exciting ideas on the spot.

She saw a black box in her house and thought it would make the perfect Era’s tour stage, which then led to the iconic clock backdrop, she noted.

The creativity didn’t stop there as she hot-glued elf-sized Swift outfits, and grabbed her daughter’s Barbie car to depict a scene from the song "Getaway Car."

Wilkinson, a Gen X Swiftie, started an Instagram page dedicated to her journey of falling in love with Taylor Swift.

She also posted all of her "Elf Eras Tour" ideas on her page and, in no time, her video hit 1.7 million views.

Wilkinson continued to share behind-the-scenes footage, including how she built the opening sequence of the concert featuring large sails or the snakes from Swift’s "Reputation" era.

Her ideas continued to evolve throughout the month of November and Swifites started asking how they could launch their own "Elf Eras Tour."

Wilkinson decided to create an Etsy shop and list her costumes and accessories with others who wanted to add a little Swift to their holiday tradition.

She said her husband has always told her she is creative and inventive, and she found this particular project to affirm his sentiment.

"[It] made me realize I have a unique way of looking at things," Wilkinson said.

The "Elf Eras Tour" officially launched on Dec. 1 and for 22 days, Wilkinson chose to highlight the 22 most iconic moments from Swift's Eras tour.

The hardest part in this whole process has been keeping everything hidden from her girls, Wilkinson said.

Now that her daughters have witnessed the past Elf "performances," Wilkinson, has made a few adjustments.

"I think [my] 13-year-old is actually a little upset that her elves are being used in an unconventional way… they actually mean a lot to her. I have to still set up a conventional elf in the shelf experience each night for her," Wilkinson said.

She went on, "My 11-year-old is all in on it and laughs with me every day."

Wilkinson said she knows her videos may be hokey and over the top, but she hopes people get excited when they see her creations.

"I like to think [that] with my elf videos, as silly as it may seem, on the other end, there are people who are smiling [and] thinking this is great," she said.