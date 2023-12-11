Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Taylor Swift’s upcoming birthday on Dec. 13 prompts Pennsylvania pet rescue to host giving challenge

Pennsylvania SPCA asks Swifties to donate $13 on Dec. 13 to local animal shelters

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
An animal rescue organization is challenging Swifties across the country to donate to a good cause in honor of Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday. 

The Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting a #TaylorSwiftChallenge by encouraging fans of the artist to donate money to local animal shelters on Swift’s birthday. 

The organization asks that on Dec. 13, donations of $13 — Swift’s lucky number — be given to local animal shelters around the country with the hashtag #TaylorSwiftChallenge.

Pennsylvania SPCA director of public relations Gillian Kocher told Fox News Digital that the idea was sparked by Swift’s recent magazine cover, which honored her as TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year.

"When the TIME magazine cover was unveiled, and we saw Swift and her rescue cat Benjamin Button featured, we knew we had to do something," she said. 

TIME cover

Taylor Swift poses with her cat Benjamin Button on one of three different covers for TIME. (Photographs by Inez and Vinoodh for TIME)

Swift posed for the magazine in multiple shots — one in particular catching eyes as it included a furry friend, her rescue cat Benjamin Button.

The ragdoll cat, paired with Swift’s hometown roots in Pennsylvania, made this an opportunity to honor the superstar this year, the organization felt. 

"What better way to honor her on her birthday than by creating this challenge to save animal lives," said Kocher.

Pennsylvania SPCA flyer

The Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting a #TaylorSwiftChallenge, which encourages donations of $13 to local animal shelters on Swift's birthday, Dec. 13.  (Pennsylvania SPCA)

Kocher also told Fox News Digital that the Pennsylvania SPCA hopes the challenge brings "much-needed funds and attention to shelters across the country."

She continued, "At the Pennsylvania SPCA, we are seeing animals who have normally stayed with us for a few days — now stay a few weeks, months or, for some animals, even years."

She stressed the importance of adopting this holiday season if gifting a pet is on your shopping list.

"There are so many deserving animals just waiting for loving homes, and there is truly no better gift than that of a forever home," she said.

Taylor Swift TIME covers

Swift was named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year — posing with her rescue cat Benjamin Button, which sparked the idea.  (Photographs by Inez and Vinoodh for TIME)

Swift rescued her most recently adopted cat in 2019 after meeting him on the set of her music video shoot for her hit single, "ME!"

The cat mom of three is known as an animal lover — even bringing her cats along with her when traveling.

When posting on social media about the TIME cover, Swift noted that one of the first sentences out of her mouth was, "Can I bring my cat?"

Taylor Swift sings

Taylor Swift performs during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK )

Swift's other two other cats are Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson — both of which are of the Scottish Fold breed. 

For more information on the #TaylorSwiftChallenge, visit pspca.org. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 