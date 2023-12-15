Taylor Swift’s birth hospital gives ‘newborn era’ bracelets to parents who welcomed babies on December 13

"Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it," Taylor Swift said.

The birthplace of Swift did just that this week to commemorate Swift’s 34th birthday.

Swift celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 13, in style by hitting the New York town with pals Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

TAYLOR SWIFT INSPIRES NEW YORK CHEF TO MAKE PASTA RESEMBLING THE STAR'S 10 ALBUMS: ‘I'M A BIG FAN'

Others, however, also have a reason to celebrate the 13th of December from here on out, as they welcomed their newborn babies at Taylor Swift’s birth hospital in Reading, Pennsylvania.

To celebrate the coincidental birthday sharing, Reading Hospital – Tower Health handed out friendship bracelets to parents who welcomed babies on Dec. 13, as Swift herself was born at the hospital 34 years earlier on that exact date.

The hospital gave 11 "Fearless" parents handmade friendship bracelets that read "newborn era" to celebrate welcoming their babies into the world on the pop star’s birthday.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S UPCOMING BIRTHDAY ON DEC. 13 PROMPTS PENNSYLVANIA PET RESCUE TO HOST GIVING CHALLENGE

Reading Hospital – Tower Health public relations manager Jessica Belzer told Fox News Digital that although bracelets were given to parents, about 60 were shared within the hospital.

"About 60 bracelets were shared, including [with] families of babies in maternity, NICU families and some staff members who are Swifties and couldn’t resist," she said.

Reading Hospital president and CEO Charles Barbera said that it was "a fun moment to provide families with a keepsake for their baby books."

CALIFORIA-BASED PUPPIES NAMED FOR POP STAR TAYLOR SWIFT ARE UP FOR ADOPTION: ‘FEARLESS’ FAMILY

Reading Hospital obstetrics section chief Dr. K. Ashley Brandt said in a media statement that the friendship bracelets were a fun way to celebrate the shared birthdays.

"The ERAS-style friendship bracelets were such a fun way to celebrate the shared birthdays between Taylor Swift and our babies," she said.

"About 60 bracelets were shared, including [with] hfamilies of babies in maternity, NICU families and some staff members who are Swifties and couldn’t resist."

Brandt continued, "While I obviously don’t know Taylor personally, I would hope she’d approve of the way we honored her legacy and mutual birthday with our newborns."

Swift is known for celebrating her birthday, often surrounding herself with loads of friends.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

This week, Swift celebrated in New York City with friends Keleigh and Miles Teller, Blake Lively and more while wearing a "Midnights"-themed dress.

The design of the sparkling mini-dress included a crescent moon and clouds — sending Swifties into a tizzy looking for Easter eggs about a potential new album.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Taylor Swift’s NFL man, Travis Kelce, he was nowhere to be seen, as many suspect it was due to his Kansas City Chiefs practice schedule ahead of this weekend’s game against the New England Patriots.