Taylor Swift inspires New York chef to make pasta resembling the star’s 10 albums: ‘I’m a big fan’

It’s no surprise that Swifties around the world have tried to express and celebrate their love for Taylor Swift in unique ways.

Some have created Swift-themed cakes, others have designed album-inspired clothing and some have even created original ice cream flavors after the pop star.

One chef, however, combined his love of cooking with his love for the 34-year-old star by creating pasta that resembles Swift’s 10 award-nominated albums.

Danny Freeman is a 37-year-old from Beacon, New York, who practiced law for years before leaning into his cooking skills and posting content online beginning three years ago.

Freeman said he’s a "big fan" of Swift — but unfortunately he didn’t make it to a U.S. stop on the Eras Tour in 2023.

Instead, he decided to do the next best thing.

He used his craft and his skills with pasta to "duplicate" Swift’s 10 albums.

The process took tons of planning — he estimates that he spent eight hours on the project over several weeks — but turned into something he’s very proud of, he told Fox News Digital.

"I’m a big fan of Taylor Swift, but I have a three-year-old and a three-month-old, so I wasn’t able to make it to the Eras Tour," he told Fox News Digital.

He continued, "I decided that recreating her album covers as ravioli was the next best thing."

Freeman said he's known for making fresh pasta — but knew he would have to use some outside-the-box ingredients to make the album creations.

"For this project, I used things like beets to make red dough, spinach to make green and spirulina to make blue," he said

The lawyer-turned-chef said he also used 3D-printed cutouts of the album cover details in order to make the design for each individual ravioli.

"Once the dough and cutouts are made, it’s a relatively simple process to layer different colored pasta dough to create the final product," he said.

Freeman, who goes by the social media handle @Dannylovespasta, has over 6.3 million views on Instagram showing the 10 ravioli album cover creations.

The father of two said that although he didn’t know how the video would perform online — trying to predict social media can be impossible sometimes — he’s happy to see there are so many Taylor Swift pasta fans in the world.

Fox News Digital inquired about other unique creations the chef has previously made, which include a series of character raviolis surrounding Peppa the Pig and Bluey — characters he said his toddler loves.

Freeman’s debut cookbook "Danny Loves Pasta" was released in June 2023.

It includes over 75 recipes for fun and colorful pasta, including 17 ways to add color using all-natural ingredients.