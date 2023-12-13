Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Taylor Swift inspires New York chef to make pasta resembling the star’s 10 albums: ‘I’m a big fan’

Danny Freeman, 37, created ravioli pasta to look like all 10 of Swift's album covers

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
New York lawyer-turned-chef recreates Taylor Swift albums using homemade pasta Video

New York lawyer-turned-chef recreates Taylor Swift albums using homemade pasta

Danny Freeman, 37, created ravioli pasta to resemble all 10 of Taylor Swift's albums. The chef and content creator told Fox News Digital that he's a big fan of the pop star. The creation video has over 6.3 million Instagram views.

It’s no surprise that Swifties around the world have tried to express and celebrate their love for Taylor Swift in unique ways. 

Some have created Swift-themed cakes, others have designed album-inspired clothing and some have even created original ice cream flavors after the pop star. 

One chef, however, combined his love of cooking with his love for the 34-year-old star by creating pasta that resembles Swift’s 10 award-nominated albums.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S UPCOMING BIRTHDAY ON DEC. 13 PROMPTS PENNSYLVANIA PET RESCUE TO HOST GIVING CHALLENGE

Danny Freeman is a 37-year-old from Beacon, New York, who practiced law for years before leaning into his cooking skills and posting content online beginning three years ago. 

Freeman said he’s a "big fan" of Swift — but unfortunately he didn’t make it to a U.S. stop on the Eras Tour in 2023.

Taylor Swift albums

A New York chef created pasta resembling Taylor Swift's 10 albums.  (Danny Freeman)

Instead, he decided to do the next best thing.

He used his craft and his skills with pasta to "duplicate" Swift’s 10 albums. 

CALIFORIA-BASED PUPPIES NAMED FOR POP STAR TAYLOR SWIFT ARE UP FOR ADOPTION: ‘FEARLESS’ FAMILY

The process took tons of planning — he estimates that he spent eight hours on the project over several weeks — but turned into something he’s very proud of, he told Fox News Digital. 

  • Debut pasta
    Image 1 of 10

    Freeman's creation of Taylor Swift's debut album.  (Danny Freeman)

  • Fearless pasta
    Image 2 of 10

    Freeman's creation of Taylor Swift's "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" album.  (Danny Freeman)

  • Speak Now pasta
    Image 3 of 10

    Freeman's creation of Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" album.  (Danny Freeman)

  • Red pasta
    Image 4 of 10

    Freeman's creation of Taylor Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version)" album.  (Danny Freeman)

  • 1989 pasta
    Image 5 of 10

    Freeman's creation of Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" album.  (Danny Freeman)

  • Reputation pasta
    Image 6 of 10

    Freeman's creation of Taylor Swift's "Reputation" album.  (Danny Freeman)

  • Lover pasta
    Image 7 of 10

    Freeman's creation of Taylor Swift's "Lover" album.  (Danny Freeman)

  • Folklore pasta
    Image 8 of 10

    Freeman's creation of Taylor Swift's "Folklore" album.  (Danny Freeman)

  • Evermore pasta
    Image 9 of 10

    Freeman's creation of Taylor Swift's "Evermore" album.  (Danny Freeman)

  • Midnights pasta
    Image 10 of 10

    Freeman's creation of Taylor Swift's "Midnights" album.  (Danny Freeman)

"I’m a big fan of Taylor Swift, but I have a three-year-old and a three-month-old, so I wasn’t able to make it to the Eras Tour," he told Fox News Digital.

He continued, "I decided that recreating her album covers as ravioli was the next best thing."

TAYLOR SWIFT-INSPIRED PET NAMES REVEALED AS ROMANCE RUMORS ABOUT POP STAR AND NFL PLAYER SWIRL

Freeman said he's known for making fresh pasta — but knew he would have to use some outside-the-box ingredients to make the album creations.

Danny Freeman

The chef is a 37-year-old dad of two who started creating content three years ago after practicing law for the last 10 years.  (Sabrina Leviton)

"For this project, I used things like beets to make red dough, spinach to make green and spirulina to make blue," he said

The lawyer-turned-chef said he also used 3D-printed cutouts of the album cover details in order to make the design for each individual ravioli.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Once the dough and cutouts are made, it’s a relatively simple process to layer different colored pasta dough to create the final product," he said.

Taylor Swift poses in blue dress infront of movie theater at The Grove in LA

Taylor Swift recently completed her 2023 U.S. leg of the Eras Tour and will continue the tour for international dates in 2024.  (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Freeman, who goes by the social media handle @Dannylovespasta, has over 6.3 million views on Instagram showing the 10 ravioli album cover creations.

"I decided that recreating her album covers as ravioli was the next best thing."

The father of two said that although he didn’t know how the video would perform online — trying to predict social media can be impossible sometimes — he’s happy to see there are so many Taylor Swift pasta fans in the world.

Taylor Swift pasta

A man created all 10 of Taylor Swift's album covers using handmade pasta.  (Danny Freeman/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Fox News Digital inquired about other unique creations the chef has previously made, which include a series of character raviolis surrounding Peppa the Pig and Bluey — characters he said his toddler loves. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Freeman’s debut cookbook "Danny Loves Pasta" was released in June 2023.

It includes over 75 recipes for fun and colorful pasta, including 17 ways to add color using all-natural ingredients.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 