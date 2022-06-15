Sushi stacks are trending on TikTok: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Move over salmon rice bowl. Sushi stacks have entered the building.

The rice, seafood and veggie dish has become a trending meal on TikTok with millions of viewers seeing they can make sushi-recipe at home, even if they don’t own a proper sushi-making kit.

Gina Homolka, author of "The Skinnytaste Cookbook," introduced sushi stacks to the video-sharing app in August 2020, and the modified cooking method has slowly grown in popularity as users continue to pair fish or shellfish with common sushi ingredients.

Yumna Jawad, the founder of Feel Good Foodie, is one of many TikTok content creators who took inspiration from Homolka.

She came up with a sushi shrimp stack recipe that’s made with rice, mashed avocados and cucumber, and her video, which has amassed more than 2.1 million views since April, has brought attention to the layered stack dish once more.

"This is such an easy way to make a sushi-like dish at home," Jawad told Fox News Digital.

She continued, "It takes about 15 minutes to make and is so quick and delicious."

Feel Good Foodie's Sushi Shrimp Stack Recipe

Materials You’ll Need

- 3 bowls

- 1 measuring cup

- Utensils for mixing

- Spoon

- Plate

Ingredients

- 8 ounces cooked shrimp, finely chopped

- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

- 2 teaspoons Sriracha sauce

- 1½ cups sushi rice, cooked

- 2 tablespoons soy sauce

- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

- 1 small avocado, mashed

- 2 Persian cucumbers, diced

- Salt and pepper

- Cooking spray

- Toasted sesame seeds

Directions

1. Pour cooked shrimp, mayonnaise and sriracha sauce in a bowl and mix thoroughly.

2. In a separate bowl, mash the avocado. Sprinkle in salt and pepper to taste.

3. Combine the rice, soy sauce and rice vinegar in a third bowl.

4. Grease the inside of a measuring cup with cooking spray. Add the shrimp, cucumbers, avocado and rice in layers.

5. Place a plate at the top of the measuring cup before flipping it over with the plate right side up on a table. The food inside the cup should form and keep its stack shape when the cup is removed. Only use gentle taps and movements at this step, if necessary.

6. Sprinkle the sushi stack with sesame seeds and other toppings if desired.

"The final output looks like a fancy meal but the input to create the sushi stack is really minimal and so customizable," Jawad told Fox News Digital. "It reminds me of a California roll with shrimp instead of crab."

Alternatively, Jawad said her sushi stack recipe can be made with tuna, fruit or brown rice. She also recommends pairing it with furikake seasoning, rice paper or nori seaweed for added sushi flavors.

Fox News Digital reached out to Homolka for comment on how her viral recipe inspired others.