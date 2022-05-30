Cheesy, toasty baked egg cups with chives: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This recipe for Toasty Baked Egg Cups by Lisa Steele from "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook: Over 100 Fabulous Recipes to Use Eggs in Unexpected Ways" is going to have you looking forward to breakfast in a major way.

"If you're like me and enjoy eating breakfast with one hand while using the other hand to type or scroll through your social media feed, these egg cups are for you!" wrote Steele in "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook."

HASH BROWN AVOCADO TOAST RECIPE FROM TIKTOK UPGRADES A BREAKFAST FAVORITE

"Eggs, cheese, and crunchy toast combine in muffin tins for a compact, convenient bite. I usually don’t add meat, but if you wish, you could crumble some cooked sausage or bacon in the cups before you add the cheese," she continued, noting that these are also easy to make for a crowd because they bake up a dozen at a time and look a lot fancier then they are.

‘PIZZA EGGS’ GAIN STEAM ON TIKTOK AS A PROTEIN-PACKED DISH

Steele is partial to Gouda or Cheddar cheese in the recipe, but experiment with different cheeses to see what you like best.

Toasty Baked Egg Cups by Lisa Steele, author of The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook

Makes 12 Servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 17-20 minutes

‘CUSTARD TOAST’ IS THE NEW VIRAL BREAKFAST FOOD TREND: TRY THE RECIPES

Ingredients:

12 slices sandwich bread

6 tablespoons butter, melted

¾ cup shredded Gouda cheese

12 eggs

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Chopped chives for garnish

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Trim the crusts off the bread slices and use a rolling pin to flatten each slice into a square.

2. Generously brush both sides of each slice of bread with the melted butter and then press one slice into each cup of a standard muffin tin, forming bread "bowls." Divide the cheese among the cups, then carefully break and slide one egg into each cup. Season with salt and pepper.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

3. Bake the egg cups for about 17 minutes until the whites are set, the yolks are cooked to your liking, and the toast points are golden brown. Remove the pan from the oven and run the tip of a butter knife around the edge of each cup to loosen it from the pan.

4. Let the toast cups cool for a few minutes, then carefully remove them from the pan. (Two forks make this easier.)

5. Garnish with chopped chives and serve.

This original recipe is owned by fresheggsdaily.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS