Salmon rice bowls have taken over TikTok: Try the recipe

If you’re a fan of sushi but haven’t quite mastered the art of the roll, salmon rice bowls might be right up your alley.

TikTok users have fallen in love with the dish all thanks to lifestyle content creator Emily Mariko. The 29-year-old influencer shared a TikTok video of herself making a salmon rice bowl at home, and the unnarrated clip has amassed nearly 46 million views and more than 23,000 comments.

Mariko created a rice bowl with shredded salmon and heated it up in a microwave with an ice cube and parchment paper for a pot-free steam. She then mixed the dish with soy sauce, Sriracha and mayonnaise before serving it with sliced avocados, kimchi and seaweed.

Mariko described her salmon rice bowl as being "the best lunch of the week," when she captioned the video in late September.

Thousands of commenters praised Mariko for her meal’s simplicity while others inquired about whether the dish really tastes good.

Curious TikTok users have gone on to replicate Mariko’s viral lunch video or create their own versions under the hashtag #salmonricebowl, which has been viewed by more than 17.4 million foodies.

Yumna Jawad of Feel Good Foodie is one of the many TikTok users who have sampled Mariko’s salmon rice bowl recipe and have given it a glowing review.

"The original idea is to use leftover salmon and leftover rice so you would only need to microwave it for one minute," Jawad told Fox News. "However, in my version, I cooked the salmon on the stovetop for about four minutes per side and I used frozen rice and microwaved it for one minute. Then all that’s left to do is add the sauces and slice an avocado, which should take only a couple of minutes."

Jawad said she found her modified salmon rice bowl recipe to be quick and easy to make, and it tastes similar to a spicy salmon roll.

She went on, "I love the idea of deconstructed sushi that gives you all the flavor and texture of eating a sushi roll but in a messy and easy fashion that is more easily accessible to the home cook."

Mariko did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.