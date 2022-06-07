Baked oatmeal is TikTok's latest food trend: Here are 3 viral recipes to try

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you’re looking for a breakfast or snack inspiration, baked oatmeal might just be for you.

The easy-to-make dish has become a popular food trend on TikTok, where the hashtag "baked oatmeal" has been viewed more than 139.7 million times.

When put together, baked oatmeal resembles a granola bar or an old-fashioned oatmeal cake.

All that’s needed to make baked oatmeal at home are oats plus water or milk; a selection of optional sweeteners, fruits, nut butters and garnish; and, of course, an oven or air fryer.

"I think the latest push in the trending baked oatmeal has a lot to do with the fact that the prep and baking all happens in one pan," Yumna Jawad, CEO and founder of Feel Good Foodie, a digital food media company, told Fox News Digital.

"If you make a small serving size, you can even eat it from the pan."

"You can mash the banana in the pan, mix the mix and oats right in the pan and then bake it all together," Jawad continued.

"And if you make a small serving size, you can even eat it from the pan. It feels like an easy breakfast that just requires you to dump, mix and bake."

Here are three viral baked oatmeal recipes that have captured attention on TikTok.

Quaker Canada’s Apple Crumble Baked Oats

Quaker Canada shared an Apple Crumble Baked Oats recipe in April 2021.

The video remains a top trending post that has received more than 3.7 million views, 44,300 likes and 283 comments.

Ingredients

1.5 cups flaked oats

1 to 2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Pinch of salt

1 diced apple

3 cups milk of choice

The dish can be made by mixing the flaked oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, diced apple and milk in a single bowl.

Once mixed, pour the contents into a casserole pan and bake in an oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 45 minutes.

When the pan is taken out of the oven, garnish the Apple Crumble Baked Oats with a few apple slices and a dollop of peanut butter.

Frederikke Kjaer Waerens’ Cookie Dough Baked Oatmeal

Frederikke Kjaer Waerens, a verified TikTok user and lifestyle blogger from Denmark, put an even sweeter twist on the food trend with her Cookie Dough Baked Oatmeal recipe.

Her recipe, which dates back to September 2021, has been viewed more than 37,200 times, and has been remade and tested by various users on the video-sharing app.

Ingredients

1 cup oatmeal

1 cup milk

1 banana

2 eggs

1 tablespoon peanut butter

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla powder

1 tablespoon honey

2⁄3 cup dark chocolate chips

Pinch of salt

To make the Cookie Dough Baked Oatmeal, place all the ingredients — minus the chocolate chips — in a blender.

Mix the contents until smooth and add the chocolate chips after. Make sure to stir the chips in thoroughly before pouring the mixture into a greased baking dish.

Cook in an oven at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes.

The end result should resemble a large chocolate chip cookie with a cake-like consistency.

Ashley Bowl’s Salted Caramel White Chocolate Raspberry Baked Oats

Ashley Morton of Ashley’s Bowl, a U.K.-based food enthusiast and verified TikTok user, shared a Salted Caramel White Chocolate Raspberry Baked Oats recipe to her account in December 2020.

This dessert-like baked oatmeal has been viewed on TikTok more than 39,100 times.

Ingredients

½ cup oat flour and blended oats

⅛ cup salted caramel whey protein

1 teaspoon chia seeds

¼ mashed banana

1 tsp raspberry syrup (optional)

½ tsp vanilla extract

⅛ tsp baking powder

4 ounces almond milk

Fresh or frozen raspberries

Caramel sauce and white chocolate bar, for garnish

Combine all the ingredients in a single bowl to make this decadent baked oatmeal recipe.

Pour the contents into a baking dish and place it in an oven that’s set at around 360 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook for about 20 minutes.

When the baked oatmeal is done, garnish with caramel sauce and a white chocolate bar.

The five U.S. states that have searched for baked oatmeal recipes the most in the last year are Pennsylvania, Alaska, Maine, Montana and Wisconsin.

That's according to search data published by Google Trends.