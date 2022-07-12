Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Supermoon to make encore appearance Wednesday

July supermoon also known as 'Buck moon'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

JULY'S FULL BUCK SUPERMOON: HOW, WHEN TO WATCH

If you missed last month's strawberry supermoon, seen here on June 14 rising over the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, you can spot it again on Wednesday, July 13.

If you missed last month's strawberry supermoon, seen here on June 14 rising over the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, you can spot it again on Wednesday, July 13. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the "Buck moon" — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the "Strawberry moon" because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.