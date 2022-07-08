Expand / Collapse search
July's full buck supermoon: How, when to watch

The moon will appear full for about 3 days

By Julia Musto | Fox News
The full buck supermoon will be visible on Wednesday, July 13. 

Also known as the thunder moon and the hay or mead moon, the next full moon will appear opposite the sun in Earth-based longitude at 2:38 p.m. ET, according to NASA. 

The moon will be at perigee – its closest to the Earth for this orbit – at 5:06 a.m. ET.

The agency explained that the moon will appear full for about three days, from early Tuesday through Friday morning.

The full moon known as the Buck Moon rises over the New York City skyline, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, U.S., July 23, 2021.  (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

The supermoon will be larger and brighter in the sky because it is closer in its orbit to Earth. 

FOX Weather says the full buck supermoon will appear farther south, adding to its size. 

The full moon, known as the "Buck Moon", is seen from West Orange, in New Jersey, U.S. July 16, 2019.  (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

The buck moon was named by the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern U.S. 

Early summer is normally the time when the new antlers of buck deer come out of their foreheads. 

The full "Buck" moon rises behind the Russian Orthodox Church of the Apostle Andrew and all Russian saints, in the village of Episkopeio, about 23 kilometres southwest of Cyprus' capital, on July 24, 2021.  (Photo by AMIR MAKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The tribes also called this the thunder moon due to the summer's frequent thunderstorms.

Europeans called this the hay moon, for haymaking, and sometimes the mead moon. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.