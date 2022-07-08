July's full buck supermoon: How, when to watch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The full buck supermoon will be visible on Wednesday, July 13.

Also known as the thunder moon and the hay or mead moon, the next full moon will appear opposite the sun in Earth-based longitude at 2:38 p.m. ET, according to NASA.

The moon will be at perigee – its closest to the Earth for this orbit – at 5:06 a.m. ET.

The agency explained that the moon will appear full for about three days, from early Tuesday through Friday morning.

The supermoon will be larger and brighter in the sky because it is closer in its orbit to Earth.

FOX Weather says the full buck supermoon will appear farther south, adding to its size.

The buck moon was named by the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern U.S.

Early summer is normally the time when the new antlers of buck deer come out of their foreheads.

The tribes also called this the thunder moon due to the summer's frequent thunderstorms.

Europeans called this the hay moon, for haymaking, and sometimes the mead moon.