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Lifestyle Newsletter

US updates travel advisory for Caribbean country, cites crime and terrorism concerns

The latest travel news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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→ The State Department updated a travel advisory warning Americans to reconsider visiting a Caribbean destination amid crime and terrorism concerns.

→ A popular European city proposed a nightly tourist tax aimed at raising millions to address overtourism.

→ What was once a go-to cheap escape is now raising eyebrows for reasons beyond price.

View of beach in Trinidad with tourists, swimmers

Trinidad, known for its beaches and Carnival, is facing renewed scrutiny over crime levels. (iStock)

Conversation starters

→ A viral incident showed airport lounge passengers hoarding food and leaving messes amid overcrowding issues.

→ An airline debuted bunk-style sleeping pods with four-hour access priced at nearly $500 on long-haul flights.

→ A cruise startup began accepting dogs and cats onboard, reigniting debate as most major lines continue to ban non-service animals.

Passengers relaxing in Air New Zealand Economy Skynest pods, reading and resting in lie-flat sleeping spaces on long-haul flight.

The airline said each pod will feature a mattress, pillow, blanket, reading light, ventilation, a privacy curtain and charging outlets for devices. (Air New Zealand)

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Discovery tales

→ Archaeologists uncovered hundreds of medieval cannonballs at a construction site in a coastal city.

→ A 2,000-year-old Roman shipwreck was discovered with cargo still clustered on the lakebed where it sank.

→ The Library of Congress identified a lost 1897 film featuring one of cinema's earliest robot characters.

Curators discover lost 1894 film featuring one of cinema's earliest 'robots' Video

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Quote of the week

"If the water is brown, turn around."

Health officials issued brown water advisories after storm runoff contaminated coastal waters with bacteria and debris, raising risks for swimmers.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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