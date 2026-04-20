US updates travel advisory for Caribbean country, cites crime and terrorism concerns

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→ The State Department updated a travel advisory warning Americans to reconsider visiting a Caribbean destination amid crime and terrorism concerns.

→ A popular European city proposed a nightly tourist tax aimed at raising millions to address overtourism.

→ What was once a go-to cheap escape is now raising eyebrows for reasons beyond price.

Conversation starters

→ A viral incident showed airport lounge passengers hoarding food and leaving messes amid overcrowding issues.

→ An airline debuted bunk-style sleeping pods with four-hour access priced at nearly $500 on long-haul flights.

→ A cruise startup began accepting dogs and cats onboard, reigniting debate as most major lines continue to ban non-service animals.

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Discovery tales

→ Archaeologists uncovered hundreds of medieval cannonballs at a construction site in a coastal city.

→ A 2,000-year-old Roman shipwreck was discovered with cargo still clustered on the lakebed where it sank.

→ The Library of Congress identified a lost 1897 film featuring one of cinema's earliest robot characters.

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Quote of the week

"If the water is brown, turn around."

Health officials issued brown water advisories after storm runoff contaminated coastal waters with bacteria and debris, raising risks for swimmers.