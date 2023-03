St. Patrick's Day quiz! How well do you know these facts about the festive day? Test your knowledge of the annual holiday!



One of the symbols that represents St. Patrick’s Day is the hydrangea flower — true or false?

The first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in the United States — true or false?

What does St. Patrick’s Day commemorate?

A shamrock has four leaves — true or false?

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated every year on what day?

The Guinness World Record for largest gathering of people dressed as St. Patrick was achieved in Dublin, Ireland, in 2012 — and involved how many people?

Which meal is typically eaten on St. Patrick’s Day in the United States?

St. Patrick was born in Ireland — true or false?

St. Patrick’s Day and leprechauns are largely associated with which of the following?

As legend tells it, if you catch a leprechaun, you will be granted three wishes — true or false?

An official colony of leprechauns in the United State exists in which city?

Which U.S. city dyes a river green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

When was the first official St. Patrick’s Day celebration held in Dublin, Ireland?

Before St. Patrick became a missionary, he was kidnapped at age 16 and taken to Ireland as a slave — true or false?

What color was originally associated with St. Patrick?

Try again!

Ouch!

You've got some work to do!

You're almost a genius!