Valentine's Day quiz! How well do you know the popular day of love? Test your knowledge of the lovely day!

Valentine’s Day is not always held on February 14 — true or false?

In which year was the first valentine reportedly sent by a French medieval duke?

Which flower is one of the most popular to give and receive on Valentine’s Day?

How much money do individuals typically spend each Valentine’s Day, according to the National Retail Foundation?

Roughly how many Valentine’s cards are exchanged per year, according to Hallmark?

Which gift category is the most popular for Valentine’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation?

Which person created the first heart-shaped box of chocolates in 1861?

The term or abbreviation "XOXO" originally meant which of these?

Lovebirds are not an actual type of bird — true or false?

Which of these pairs holds the Guinness World Record for the longest on-screen kiss?

The first official Valentine’s Day celebration occurred in which city?

Candy hearts were medical lozenges, originally — true or false?

Valentine’s Day is known as the second busiest restaurant day each year, after what other celebrated day?

Cupid is the son of which Roman god, according to Roman mythology?

Valentine's Day is florists' busiest day of the year, according to the Society of American Florists — true or false?

Try again!

Ouch!

You've got some work to do!

You're almost a genius!