Women's History Month quiz! How well do you know these facts about the historical month? Test your knowledge of the history of the annual month!



On which of these dates is International Women’s Day celebrated?

When was Women’s History Month first established?

Which constitutional amendment granted women the right to vote?

Which U.S. state gave women the right to vote almost 50 years before the constitutional amendment?

The first female state governor, Nellie Tayloe Ross, represented which U.S. state?

It wasn't until which of these years that women were allowed to apply for and own a credit card in their name?

Which of the women listed here was the first woman to receive a Nobel Peace Prize?

At the first Winter Olympic Games in 1924, which sport was the only option offered for women athletes?

Which of these women was the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court?

Every year, Women’s History Month has a theme; the theme for 2023 is "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories" — true or false?

In what year did Sally Ride, the first woman in space, take her voyage?

Females make up 50.5% of the U.S. population, according to the 2022 U.S. Census — true or false?

Roughly how many active all-women colleges still exist in the United States as of 2022?

Who was the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

Which of these chief executives issued the first presidential proclamation declaring National Women’s History Week?

