Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New England Patriots

State Department uses Patriots team plane to evacuate Americans from Middle East

Trump says US is moving 'thousands of people' out of various Middle East countries

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New England Patriots plane was used by the State Department as part of efforts to move Americans out of the Middle East as the U.S.-Israeli joint military campaign against Iran entered its seventh day. 

Dylan Johnson, the assistant secretary of State for Global Public Affairs, posted a photo on X showing Americans boarding a charter flight out of the Middle East. The plane, displaying the Patriots logo and colors, landed in Washington, D.C., on Friday morning, according to the State Department. 

Patriots plane used to transfer Americans

A source told Fox News Digital that the Patriots "encourage" the charter company that operates the team planes "​​to use them for missions like this and other humanitarian and national interest type missions" when the planes are not being used by the team.   (State Department via X)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Americans boarding one of the many State Department charter flights leaving the Middle East to the U.S.," Johnson wrote on X. "This plane landed safely this morning in Washington."

A source told Fox News Digital that the Patriots "encourage" the charter company that operates the team planes "​​to use them for missions like this and other humanitarian and national interest type missions" when the planes are not being used by the team.  

New England Patriots plane parked at Logan International Airport in Boston

The New England Patriots team plane delivers N95 masks from Shenzhen, China, to Logan International Airport in Boston on April 2, 2020, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Associated Press reported Friday that the Patriots plane was the second such flight to land at Dulles International Airport outside Washington. The NFL team reportedly did not pay for or arrange the flight.

Johnson said Friday that the 24,000 American citizens "have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East" since Feb. 28, noting that the figure did not include Americans who have relocated to other countries or are still en route to the U.S.  

President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday that the U.S. is moving "thousands of people" out of the Middle East. 

"We are moving thousands of people out of various Countries throughout the Middle East. It is being done quietly, but seamlessly," he wrote Friday. "The State Department, under Secretary Marco Rubio, is doing a great job!"

President Donald Trump listening during an event in the Indian Treaty Room.

President Donald Trump listens during an event about the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The State Department has urged Americans in need of assistance getting out of the Middle East to call its 24/7 hotline at +1-202-501-4444.

Fox News Digital’s Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

Iranian women's soccer fans show support for Trump as team appears to pivot on national anthem stance
Iranian women's soccer fans show support for Trump as team appears to pivot on national anthem stance

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue