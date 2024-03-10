Social media users upset as Shetland pony is stuck in cattle grid for 4 hours with crews toiling

A Shetland pony, age 21, became stuck in a cattle grid this week after someone left a gate open in the Welsh countryside, allowing the animal to get out of its usual area on private property and reach the grid — with social media users letting their feelings fly about the incident.

Emergency services' rescue work totaling some four hours was reportedly required for the animal to be freed.

Teifi the horse sparked the rescue operation on Tuesday after he became trapped in Llangatwg, Powys, Wales, according to SWNS, the British news service.

‘HARRY POTTER’ POPULAR WITH DOG MOM AS SHE TEACHES HER PUP STARTLING ‘SPELLS’ AND COMMANDS

Powys is the largest county in Wales.

Cattle grids are often used in areas where livestock may graze in open pastures and between open fence lines, according to the Farm Ranch Store based in Texas.

"Cattle grids prevent livestock from crossing over property lines and keep them out of dangerous areas."

Somehow, though, Teifi the Shetland pony was able to reach the cattle grid after a gate was left open by walkers, SWNS reported.

CANADIAN ‘INFLUENCER DOG’ TRAVELS THE WORLD, LIVES LUXURIOUS LIFE WITH 75-PIECE WARDROBE WORTH $2,500

The Mid and West Wales (MAWW) Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Crickhowell, Talgarth and Pontardawe were called to the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the rescue service's press office for further information and updates.

The owner of the pony, Beth Watkins, said Teifi was recovering well — and told the BBC that her pet has since become "quite the local celebrity."

"The support we received was incredible."

She told Wales Online that she "received a call from my friend to tell me Teifi had got himself stuck in [a] cattle grid … This is thanks to a walker who has the right to roam across private property but who decided to leave the farm gate open."

She also said, "While I support the right of walkers to walk safely across fields, why would anyone leave gates open? The support we received was incredible," she added.

"But this is the fire service and the time they had to spend with us might have been needed elsewhere."

DOG AT OHIO MIDDLE SCHOOL GETS HER OWN YEARBOOK PICTURE FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

She also said, as SWNS noted, "An amazing rescue! Thank you so much for saving Teifi. You were all fantastic.''

Shetland ponies generally have an average life expectancy of some 20 to 30 years, according to multiple sources, though some can live longer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A fit and healthy Shetland can outlive larger horses by at least five years," Agria Pet Insurance of the United Kingdom noted.

On social media, a variety of commenters chimed in about the pony's rescue.

"Why can't people respect the countryside?" wrote one poster on Facebook.

"I'm so glad Teifi is OK," said another.

"If you want to see the beautiful countryside, at least have some respect and follow the rules," wrote another person.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Said another individual, "I remember seeing a spooked horse break a leg in a cattle grid. People need to know that carelessness can cost a life."

Among the many other comments posted online was this one, too: "Poor pony. So glad he's OK. Could have been much worse."