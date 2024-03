Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A three-year-old Chihuahua is living the good life as his owner packs his suitcase and takes him across the globe.

Bao, who lives in Toronto with his owner Xa Thi Ngoc Tran, has been to Paris, France, Mexico and Alberta in the last two years — staying in five-star hotels along the way.

Tran is a 37-year-old finance worker. She said she got Bao during the COVID pandemic, but the pair didn’t start traveling together until 2022.

DOGS FLY ACROSS ATLANTIC ON PRIVATE JET: TRAVEL OPTION WAS ‘NO BRAINER,’ SAYS OWNER

"I never wanted to travel without him because he’s my baby boy," she told SWNS, the British news service.

The six-pound dog’s first trip was a four-hour flight to Lake Louise, Alberta. Since then, the dog and his owner have made it across the pond.

In Paris, the duo stayed at the Hotel Louvre Saint-Honore and dined at the iconic Café de Flore while also making a stop at the Eiffel Tower.

DOG AT OHIO MIDDLE SCHOOL GETS HER OWN YEARBOOK PICTURE FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Another thing about Bao is that he doesn’t travel lightly, as SWNS reported.

Tran said Bao has a 75-piece wardrobe worth $2,500, including such items as a Chanel silk scarf, sparkly jackets and turtleneck sweaters.

"Since he was a puppy, I’ve liked to match his clothes to my neutral aesthetic with trench coats and denim, but Bao is partial to a Hawaiian shirt when on holiday," Tran told SWNS.

MAN SHOCKS AIRLINE PASSENGERS AS HIS GREAT DANE FLIES CROSS-COUNTRY, STRETCHES OUT ACROSS TWO SEATS

She also noted that there are additional costs involved when bringing a pet on a trip — but she said it’s "more than worth it."

At home, Bao eats like a king as well, with a nutritious raw food diet, including homemade bone broth to promote joint health.

"Getting Bao was the best decision, and he’s like my perfect match," Tran told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Three years ago, Tran started an Instagram account for Bao — sharing his "sassy personality" and trend-setting outfits.

Since then, Bao has gained over 166,000 followers and even includes outfit links in his profile.

Tran said Bao loves the camera, and she loves his connection with his thousands of followers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the future, Tran told Fox News Digital that she and Bao plan to visit Beverly Hills for a real-life "Beverly Hills Chihuahua" moment.

"We would also like to go back to Europe to visit Italy, and we will go back to Mexico because we loved it so much," she said.

On his Facebook page, Bao "tells" others, "I love to dress up, travel, and dine at pet-friendly restaurants."