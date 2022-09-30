Dog at Ohio Middle School gets her own yearbook picture for 2nd year in a row

A facility dog is making waves at an Ohio middle school with her second annual yearbook photo.

Meg, a two-and-half-year-old golden retriever, has warmed the hearts of students, staff and parents at Goshen Middle School – a public school in The Buckeye State’s Clermont County.

She had a yearbook-style photo taken with a red bandana bearing her name, which pops next to her golden fur and blue-gray background.

The photo was shared on Monday, Sept. 26, by the official Goshen Local Schools' official social media accounts.

The young, smiling pooch was trained for service from birth by Circle Tail, an accredited assistance dog training organization in Cincinnati, Goshen Middle School Principal Wendy Flynn told Fox News Digital.

"This is her second school year at Goshen Middle School," Flynn said. "Meg lives with Mrs. Kelly DeNu, a seventh-grade math teacher, and her family."

DeNu is a paraprofessional in addition to being one of Meg's trained handlers, according to Flynn.

"During her time with us, she has provided hundreds of students and staff with love, comfort and affection," Flynn said.

Students schedule one-on-one appointments and class visits with Meg through a QR code that's posted in every hallway of Goshen Middle School, Flynn said.

"We are so fortunate that our district and the Goshen Education Foundation financially supported bringing Meg in as a facility dog," Flynn said. "She brings happiness and smiles to all of us and we consider her a member of our Goshen Middle School family."

Meg has become a local celebrity and has her adventures documented on Instagram under the account @MEGstagram_gms.

Meg's first yearbook-style photo was taken and shared in 2021. In that photo, she donned a navy-blue bandana with a tropical print.

Fans of Meg can also keep up with her on Goshen Local Schools' Facebook and Twitter pages.