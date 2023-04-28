Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

Snake somehow manages to swallow this creature: 'What a sight to see'

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Diamondback water snake in Landa Park, Texas, expands its jaws to eat a sizable fish.

This diamondback water snake expanded its jaw to accommodate its fishy prey, photos captured by Ed Means show. (Ed Means)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

‘If you’re squeamish' – See what a Texas photographer caught a snake devouring. Continue reading…

Hot dog quiz! - How much do you know about a favorite food? Continue reading…

Pushing against ‘woke values’ – Kirk Cameron shares critical thoughts as his family-friendly reading tour continues across the nation. Continue reading…

Kirk Cameron with American flag

See what Kirk Cameron has to say about parents feeling pressure to teach their kids "woke values" today by clicking the link above. (Debby Wolvos)

Mystery solved – Urn with ashes purchased at Goodwill has been returned to its owner. Continue reading…

‘Unruly’ passenger – See what this traveler did to make a plane turn back three hours into its flight. Continue reading…

Dana Perino's 'Short Questions' – Don't miss a new interview! Continue reading…

Dana Perino Shannon Bream

Dana Perino's new series "Short Questions" for Fox News Digital offers surprising insights into favorite Fox News personalities. Check out this new Q&A with Shannon Bream, anchor of "Fox News Sunday." (Fox News)

‘Creepy’ home – See what a scary old morgue could become. Continue reading…

‘Whiz’ of a mom – Meet the American mother and engineer who wrote the moon-landing software. Continue reading…

‘Troubling’ threat – Learn about the malware attack spreading on Facebook and Twitter. Continue reading…

Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.