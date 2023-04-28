Airbnb offering for those who love creepy homes? Derelict morgue sells for more than twice its asking price

An old morgue complete with an original embalming room has sold for £137,000 — or over $170,000 in U.S. dollars.

That's more than twice its asking price, SWNS reported of the sale this week.

The spooky property was put up for auction with an estimate of around £55,000, or roughly $68,000 in U.S. dollars, by John Pye Auctions, according to the British news service.

Auctioneers warned buyers that the dilapidated building in Leek, in the county of Staffordshire, England, was in need of a full refurbishment — or even demolition.

Rundown condition and all, however, the former morgue attracted bidders, with some potential buyers saying they wanted to turn it into "a spooky-themed Airbnb," said SWNS.

The old mortuary — which was last used to tend the dead some 20 years ago — went under the hammer on Thursday, April 27.

It sparked a bidding war until it sold for roughly $170,000 in U.S. dollars — quite a bit more than original estimates.

The property includes the building plus half an acre of surrounding land.

The buyer has not been named so far.

Photos show the old building surrounded by overgrown shrubs and weeds — while inside, the rooms can be seen piled high with garbage.

"There is quite a market for historical buildings of this nature."

Additional photographs revealed crumbling walls, stained tiles and holes in the ceiling panels, as the news service also reported.

Auctioneer Helen Bingley told SWNS, "It's going to make an amazing project for someone and has huge potential."

She added, "There is quite a market for historical buildings of this nature that people are interested in staying in overnight."

Bingley noted, "Other unusual buildings we have had for sale in the past include an observatory, water tower, a former army barracks and windmill — [and] all have proved to be attention-grabbers at auction."

The mortuary is just one mile from Cheddleton Village and 10 miles from Stoke-on-Trent.

That has made it attractive to commuters, said SWNS.