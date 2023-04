Hot dog quiz! How well do you know the iconic food item? Give this fun lifestyle quiz a try — can you guess these facts about hot dogs?



Which of these ingredients is not normally part of a Chicago-style hot dog?

What is the current record for the number of dogs eaten in Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest?

A "Sonoran Dog" is a hot dog that best fits which of these descriptions?

An "Alaska Dog" is typically made of which of these?

A "New England"-style hot dog bun is split on top — true or false?

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council reports that how many hot dogs are consumed in the U.S. each year?

In which of these decades were hot dogs first sold at baseball games?

Where is the hot dog believed to have originated?

Which city’s baseball team was the first to serve hot dogs?

Hot dogs were one of the first foods eaten on the moon — true or false?



Which of these is considered America's favorite topping for hot dogs, according to a recent survey?



When FDR served hot dogs to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) in June 1939, how many hot dogs did the king eat?

Rules of etiquette from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council say adults should not put which topping on their hot dogs?

In what year did the Oscar Mayer company add a yellow stripe to its hot dog packages as a "halo" for high-quality meat?

Every year, National Hot Dog Day falls on the third Wednesday of which month?

Try again!

Ouch!

You've got some work to do!

You're almost a genius!