Kirk Cameron says New Jersey parents are feeling pressure from the left to teach their kids 'woke values'

Actor and writer Kirk Cameron is continuing his tour to public libraries across the country as he stresses family, faith and country in direct opposition, he and his publisher say, to "woke" agendas perpetuated in so many areas of the country.

On Saturday, April 29, he's scheduled to speak in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, at the public library there (close to the border of Pennsylvania). It will mark his 10th story hour across the nation, he and his publisher, Brave Books, shared with Fox News Digital.

"We have heard from so many people in the New Jersey area that have committed to bring their families," a Brave Books spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Friday.

"We were even able to partner with Moms of Liberty to help get the word out."

Cameron told Fox News Digital in emailed comments on Friday, "Teaching our children to love God and the Bible is part of true worship — sacred work not to be subcontracted out to those who hate God and abuse our children."

Cherry Hill Public Library confirmed that Cameron and his publisher have rented a room at the library on Saturday.

It is considered a private event, the library said.

Cameron also told Fox News Digital about Saturday's event, "Sean Feucht will be leading us in a worshipful, family-friendly singalong — and it will make this ‘Brave Story Hour’ an unforgettable and spirited experience."

Feucht is an accomplished musician who's released nine studio albums and eight live albums. He recently did a 50-state " Kingdom to the Capitol tour."

Feucht is a husband and father of four children.

"It wasn't America that founded religious liberty — religious liberty founded America," Feucht said recently.

He has also commented on a time in America today in which "there's such division and there's such isolation."

"Parents are tired of seeing far-left ideologies shoved down their children’s throats."

Brave Books said Feucht will sing the national anthem as well as some of his own songs on Saturday, according to the publishing company.

Brave Books staff told Fox News Digital that "just as in most major cities across the country, New Jersey parents are feeling the pressure from the left to teach their children ‘woke values.’"

During the last school year, young grammar school students in New Jersey were taught lessons related to gender identity under the state sex education guidelines.

This included discussing "the range of ways people express their gender and how gender role stereotypes may limit behavior."

"We are hopeful that this event will be a breath of fresh air to the citizens in New Jersey."

In contrast, the event on Saturday is being described as a "family-friendly event with wholesome content."

The publisher is planning a "patriotic time of singing, educational time and of course story time for the children."

Journalist John Solomon will also take part in the event on Saturday, said Brave Books.