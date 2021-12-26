Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Slow cooker spinach artichoke dip with beer: Try the recipe

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
If you’re looking for an easy holiday appetizer or something to whip up for game day noshing, this spinach artichoke dip is a winning recipe. And it gets a nice flavor boost from a surprising ingredient: beer. 

"Preparing this recipe ahead and using the slow cooker means you have tons more free time," says Rachel Gurk, founder and owner of Rachel Cooks. "Try amping up the flavor by sauteing the onions and artichoke hearts and adding ½ cup of beer (I recommend a lager) to them, reducing the liquid by about half before adding it to the slow cooker." 

Get the easy slow cooker recipe below, plus alternative cooking methods if you prefer to use your oven or a smoker.

Slow Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip by Rachel Gurk of Rachel Cooks

Makes 5 cups (20 servings of ¼ cup each)

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour  

Ingredients:

  • 1 (10 oz) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and liquid squeezed out
  • 1 (14 oz) jar or can of artichoke hearts, drained and roughly chopped
  • ½ cup finely diced yellow onion (about 1 small onion)
  • ½ cup beer, optional
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 cup sour cream (full fat is best)
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese or smoked Gouda
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ¼ cup milk
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper 
  • ¼ teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 1 (8 oz) package cream cheese, cut into 1-inch cubes (full fat is best)
  • Tortilla chips, crackers, mini naan, crostini, or bread for serving

Instructions for slow cooker:

  1. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients, except cream cheese, until combined. Fold in cream cheese cubes.
  2. Spoon mixture into a small-sized slow cooker, 2 or 3 quarts.
  3. Cook on low for 2-3 hours, or on high for 1 hour, or until cheese is melted.
  4. Stir well and serve with tortilla chips, crackers, mini naan, crostini or bread.

Instructions for baking:

Preheat oven to 350 °F. Spread the dip mixture in a baking dish and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the dip is heated through and lightly browned on top. 

Instruction for cooking with a smoker: 

For a smoky cheese dip, you can use your smoker. Preheat the smoker to 350 °F. Spread the dip mixture in a cast-iron skillet and smoke for 25-30 minutes, or until the dip is heated through.

This original recipe is owned by Rachel Cooks and was shared with Fox News.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.