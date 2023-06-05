Shotgun shell wedding placeholders that are up for sale are shamed on Reddit as 'tacky' and 'trash'

A Facebook Marketplace listing that’s advertising shotgun shell placeholders for weddings and similar events has set tongues wagging on social media.

The screenshotted listing, which shows two red shotgun shells with a bride and groom place card, has caught the attention of the "Wedding Shaming" subreddit, a 535,400-member Reddit forum where anonymous users shame wedding themes, brides, grooms, guests and vendors.

"Nothing says classy like shotgun shells!" A Reddit user captioned their screenshotted post on Sunday, June 4, which has received more than 750 upvotes and a "tacky" label.

The Facebook Marketplace listing is advertising over 100 shotgun shell placeholders for $100.

"All cement filled for weight to ensure they wouldn’t blow over. Name cards not included in," the listing explains.

One Reddit user commented on seeing the shotgun shell placeholder listing discussed in a Facebook group — and that the lister is based in New Zealand, so the price is in New Zealand dollars (NZD).

"It's $100NZD, which is like $60USD," the person wrote. "Not that it makes it any better. I was shocked it was an actual buy/sell group and people were commenting that they were cool."

Several Reddit users agreed that they found the seller’s asking price to be steep, since it’s a decor project that can be done relatively cheaply.

Other members of the "wedding shaming" subreddit questioned the possible message a bride and groom might want to send with shotgun shell placeholder.

"Gives a new meaning depth to a shotgun wedding," one Reddit user wrote.

"How romantic, giving your guests a bullet with their name on it. Literally," another user wrote.

Said yet another Reddit user, "So trash. I'm sorry if this offends anyone but guns are horrendous things that ruin people’s lives every day."

"Why do we get the ugly color?"

This same commenter added, "What's wrong with having harmless flowers? When did a rose or peony ever commit an atrocity at a school?"

One Reddit user wrote that the placeholders are a "waste [of] reloadable shells" — and questioned why another color wasn’t used for the wrapping of the shotgun shells, such as pink or purple.

"Why do we get the ugly color?" the user asked.

Not every Reddit user in the "wedding shaming" forum is against the Facebook Marketplace seller’s shotgun placeholders.

"Is it bad that I kind of love it now?" one user wrote. "It's tacky as hell but it's a great joke," the person added.

"I actually like this for upcycling, and it is one less bullet in the world," another user wrote.

"I knew someone who did shotgun shells in their wedding that was not cowboy-themed because someone who had passed in the family had actually made their own ammo with those shells and they wanted that member represented in some way," another user shared. "Actually kind of cool in my opinion."

One Reddit user defended people who might find the shotgun shell placeholders appealing for their wedding.

"Oh, come on … Not all of them are bad etc. I honestly think some [people] are just having fun with it 'cause they can," the user wrote, which earned more than 10 downvotes.

"It all depends where [you're] at," the person added. "I’ve been to weddings where most had [guns] or [were] carrying," the Reddit user continued.

"It was fun and interesting and they were very nice people."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Facebook Marketplace seller for comment.

The Facebook Marketplace listing was uploaded on Thursday, June 1, in Hastings, Hawke's Bay, which is an inland city of New Zealand on the east coast of North Island.

Users of the "wedding shaming" subreddit have generally frowned upon wedding themes that involve guns, including engraved bullet casings, bullet boutonnieres, hunting cake toppers, camouflage attire and wedding portraits with firearm props.