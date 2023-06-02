Viral myth about guests wearing red to weddings carries scandalous meaning, but is it true?

A pair of podcasters have reawakened a wedding myth that suggests guests who wear the color red are sending a message that they’ve had sex with the groom.

Georgie Mitchell, a wedding planner who runs Georgina Rose Events in Gloucestershire, U.K. and Beth Smith, a creative director at Etiquette Event Styling in Gloucester, briefly discussed the rumor in episode 13 of their podcast, "The Unfiltered Bride," and the segment has gone viral on social media.

The episode, which is titled "It Ain’t Your Day," outlined general tips on how to be a "good wedding guest," including the clothing styles and colors the two wedding professionals think guests should avoid.

"So, are there any other colors apart from white you shouldn’t wear at a wedding?" Smith asked her co-host.

"Red means you've slept with a groom," Mitchell replied with a laugh. "[It’s] an old wives’ tale."

She elaborated that she doesn’t think the wedding myth should hold people back from wearing what they want to wear, however, she acknowledged that guests should carefully consider their wedding day outfits.

"I don't think that I would rule out red as a color," Mitchell said. "I think it depends on the dress."

Smith said she thinks the color red can be perceived as "sexy" or "naughty."

Mitchell agreed that the color can be attention-grabbing.

Fox News Digital reached out to The Unfiltered Bride for comment.

A snippet of Mitchell and Smith’s filmed in-studio discussion was shared on The Unfiltered Bride TikTok account on April 24, and the 30-second clip has gone viral with more than 1.1 million views.

The video has been liked, saved and shared by thousands of TikTok users, but not everyone agreed that wearing red to a wedding carries a negative connotation.

One TikTok user rejoiced after hearing Mitchell and Smith’s discussion.

"YESS finally!! Someone else who knows about this old wives tale," the user wrote. "But also you shouldn’t wear red because red is the only colour that stands out more."

"I was always told that wearing red at a wedding means your embodying lust and trying to seduce the groom," another TikTok user concurred.

"I’ve always been told no red in a wedding. So no dresses, cars etc because it’s bad luck," one user wrote.

"My grandmother (a former nurse) said no red because with a white wedding dress it looks like blood and bandages," another TikTok user shared.

"There is a rhyme red and green should never be seen at a wedding!" another user wrote.

Several commenters wrote that they’ve never heard of any superstitions against wearing red to a wedding and many admitted to wearing red as a wedding guest or know people who have worn red to a close friend or relative’s wedding.

"Who comes up with this?" one TikTok user asked.

"No colours don’t mean anything," another user argued. "Just don’t wear white and that’s it."

"I think the only colour you should avoid (apart from white) is the same colours as the bridesmaids - they should stand out," another TikTok user reasoned.

"Omg no rules, this is so old school just no white/cream etc," one user wrote.

Some TikTok users expressed confusion about the cautionary red guidance because they’ve reportedly been asked to wear red as a member of the wedding party.

Others pointed out that not every culture rejects the color red for wedding guests and that the color is widely accepted in traditional Chinese and Indian weddings because it’s viewed as a lucky color.

A few commenters from other parts of Europe argued that red isn’t an absolute "no" for wedding guests.

"That's not a thing in Spain, red is perfectly acceptable, white is the only no-go, and usually black is not ideal but not a big deal either..." one user wrote.

"These wedding ‘rules’ in the West are getting ridiculous," another user wrote. "Thank God I’m from [the] Balkans where people look their best at weddings."

TikTok users who expressed confusion about whether the color red is acceptable to wear as a wedding guest asked if there are some shades that are less offensive, such as maroon or burgundy.

Sophie O'Neil, a senior stylist at the U.K.-based online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing, told Fox News Digital that wedding guests who wish to wear red on the big day should opt for a "modest" dress that’s in a "darker silhouette" and doesn’t have "overly revealing or flashy designs."

"Wearing red to a wedding can often be seen as a risky move," O'Neil wrote in an email. "It's important to acknowledge the type of event you're at when choosing your wedding guest dress."

"A red dress can be worn as long as you're mindful of the wedding's overall theme and formality to ensure a harmonious and respectful look," she continued. "When wearing red as a guest to a wedding, it's important to strike the right balance between elegance and avoiding upstaging the bride."

The origin of the controversial red dress myth appears to be unclear, but inquisitive and cautionary discussions have taken place on various online forums.

Some blogs suggest that wearing red to weddings in order to send a message about a past fling is a practice that’s done in the South, but no evidence has been provided.

There doesn’t appear to be much discussion on whether men who wear red suits to weddings are sending a message about sleeping with the bride.

Brides magazine, a popular online wedding planning resource that provides tips for couples and guests before and after the aisle, advises its readers to ignore the myth about what red means for wedding guests.

"There are no hidden meanings to any colors of wedding guest attire," the magazine explained.

Red is a popular wedding theme color and various wedding planning websites have published guides on how to incorporate the color in décor, personal styling for the bride or groom and wedding party attire.