Couple shamed over 'tacky' cake, critics say they'll get divorced

A couple who selected an interesting cake topper for their wedding are being criticized for their taste, according to The U.S. Sun.

In the 80,400-member “that’s it, I’m wedding shaming” Facebook group, a photo of a single-tier cake with rainbow sprinkles was shared. The cake topper it used featured a veiled bride dragging a groom who was watching a football game on TV.

The groom, who is being pulled by the collar of his suit, has a remote control, a bag of Doritos and two cans of beer near him. A football sits on the ground near his feet.

"Posted by my old high school friend that attended someone else’s wedding...” Wrote the member who posted the photo to the private group. “I love the [Philadelphia] Eagles as much as the next Philadelphian, but I hate this."

"Save this photo for the divorce filings," one wedding shamer commented.

“I cannot stand this whole topper trend of brides pulling grooms away,” another group member shared. “Like why are you celebrating your wife dragging you from your hobbies…”

Others in the group had stronger shaming sentiments for whoever baked the cake, which appears to be unevenly iced and has colorful sprinkles that are often seen in homemade cakes that are put together by non-professionals.

“Looks like it’s left over from a child’s birthday party,” remarked one group member.

“I hope this was the Groom’s cake,” wrote another wedding shamer.

This isn’t the first time social media users have criticized a cake topper that show brides dragging grooms away from their beloved hobbies.

A similar cake design was shared in the “Wedding Shaming” subreddit this week, which has more than 150,700 subscribers.

The cake topper shared in this Reddit forum showed a groom being dragged away from his Xbox. The TV shows a message that states, “ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED: 1000G - Just Got Married.”

“Cake toppers like this scream ‘we argue a lot but it's just who we are! Hahaha! It's our thing,’” wrote one Reddit user.

In late-August, a hunting-themed groom’s cake topper was slammed for showing a bride dragging her soon-to-be husband with a rifle in-hand.

“Can't say it's a graceful wedding cake though,” a Reddit user remarked at the time.